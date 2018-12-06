Fans react as Wolves came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

It was a disappointing outing for Chelsea as they were beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanders in their Premier League fixture at the Molineux Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri's team were clearly the better team from the start and got the reward for their dominance when Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shot took a deflection off Wolves' defender, Conor Coady and found the back of the net to make it 1-0.

However, Wolves came out in the second half firing on all cylinders and levelled the scoreline through Raul Jimenez in the 59th minute of the game. The Portuguese youth-international, Jota then put the hosts in the front just four minutes after their equalizing goal.

Chelsea tried to get back into the game after going down but Wolves' backline stood firm and didn't let the visitors take anything away from the game. The Blues enjoyed 71% possession during the match and had 17 shots on goal as compared to the Wolves' six.

The Blues are currently fourth on the Premier League table, 10 points behind the leaders, Manchester City. They were unbeaten in the first 12 league games this season but lost two in the last three games. They will play the league leaders, Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture before making a trip to Hungary to play Vidi for their final Champions League group stage fixture.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanders are currently 12th on the Premier League table and they ended their run of six straight Premier League defeats by winning against the Blues. The Wanderers spent heavily in the last summer transfer window but their big-name signings are yet to show their worth.

They will play Newcastle United away next before hosting Bournemouth and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium for two consecutive games.

Fans reacted to Chelsea's defeat and here are some of the best tweets.

Chelsea fans, should we talk or Y'all good? — Pope Piano (@yeankhar) December 5, 2018

The chronicles of Willian. Chelsea's biggest top 4 threat. 9 points dropped in 13 appearances. pic.twitter.com/R2Hv1kIYqy — 👑Mr Chelsea Boss👑 (@MrChelseaBoss) December 5, 2018

Chelsea



Unbeaten

Unbeate

Unbeat

Unbea

B

Bea

Beans — Vibe Killer (@kiddiebeatz) December 5, 2018

Manchester city after watching Chelsea's game today pic.twitter.com/o6hpwx0zqU — S. H. 😋 (@macstones_) December 5, 2018

Sarri concentrates more on his smoke than Chelsea pic.twitter.com/8hVlROiRId — Chemical Boy 🤞 (@OG_Samuel_jnr) December 5, 2018

when Pep meets Chelsea during the weekend pic.twitter.com/UrInNlrxpx — KING (@truenene) December 5, 2018

Chelsea fans leaving Molineux Stadium pic.twitter.com/Wi5WDUN8Bk — Jabali_Jr (@jabali_jr) December 5, 2018

#MUNARS Don't let this draw distruct us and make us forget that Chelsea lost 2-1 against Wolves pic.twitter.com/MFJC8FG0mo — Mzuzuan (@Presho_Mzuzu) December 5, 2018

Wolves left Chelsea like this 👇👇👇 All left for Man City is to kill it. #MUNARS #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/amfhr3vZl8 — Real Nick Lee (@RealNickLeeKe) December 5, 2018

