Aston Villa fans react to reports of a bid to re-sign John Terry

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
1.25K   //    04 Sep 2018, 15:44 IST

Aston Villa v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final
Aston Villa v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final

Former Chelsea captain John Terry left Aston Villa at the end of last season following the club's Premier League promotion miss courtesy of their loss to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

The 37-year-old left Villa Park in the summer after his contract expired and the club was unable to offer him a new deal owing to Tony Xia’s financial crisis.

The central defender impressed in his year-long spell in the Midlands. Terry made 36 appearances for the club last season and had established himself as a favourite among fans and players alike.

Manager Steve Bruce surprisingly let Tommy Elphick leave on loan to Hull City this deadline day. He has since tried to sign Harold Moukoudi and Scott McKenna, but in the end, the bids were unfruitful and left the West Midlands outfit with no replacement for a centre-back.

In terms of seniority and experience, Villa currently only has one central defender in captain James Chester.

57-year-old Bruce is also under some pressure after his side failed to get a Premier League promotion at the Championship and after Villa was dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Burton Athletic.

Now, with reports that new owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, are up for a deal, Steve Bruce has decided to re-sign the former Chelsea man, with the move already having been sanctioned.

The ex-England captain is still without a club and fans have been wondering whether Terry himself would be up for the move.

Fans have since reacted to the news on Twitter:

While some have criticized Steve Bruce’s bid to re-sign John Terry as ‘bonkers’ and a ‘desperate’ move, Villa fans seem to be excited by the prospect of having him back. Whether the England defender will be up for the move, however, is yet to be confirmed.

Premier League 2018-19 Aston Villa Football Chelsea John Terry
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
