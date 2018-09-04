Aston Villa fans react to reports of a bid to re-sign John Terry

Aston Villa v Fulham - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final

Former Chelsea captain John Terry left Aston Villa at the end of last season following the club's Premier League promotion miss courtesy of their loss to Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

The 37-year-old left Villa Park in the summer after his contract expired and the club was unable to offer him a new deal owing to Tony Xia’s financial crisis.

The central defender impressed in his year-long spell in the Midlands. Terry made 36 appearances for the club last season and had established himself as a favourite among fans and players alike.

Manager Steve Bruce surprisingly let Tommy Elphick leave on loan to Hull City this deadline day. He has since tried to sign Harold Moukoudi and Scott McKenna, but in the end, the bids were unfruitful and left the West Midlands outfit with no replacement for a centre-back.

In terms of seniority and experience, Villa currently only has one central defender in captain James Chester.

57-year-old Bruce is also under some pressure after his side failed to get a Premier League promotion at the Championship and after Villa was dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Burton Athletic.

Now, with reports that new owners, Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, are up for a deal, Steve Bruce has decided to re-sign the former Chelsea man, with the move already having been sanctioned.

The ex-England captain is still without a club and fans have been wondering whether Terry himself would be up for the move.

Fans have since reacted to the news on Twitter:

I think @AVFCOfficial should take up the option to bring the legend back John terry. #leader #captain — Ben Holden (@benholden1992) September 4, 2018

I'd obviously be hugely on for a John Terry return. But it's just another short term fix because Steve Bruce cannot solve a Aston Villa's long term issue. He doesn't put structures in place. He just signs more players to get himself out of trouble. — Cian Carroll (@CianByNature) September 3, 2018

@AVFCOfficial Really hope the John Terry link is true. Could very well be the lift everyone needs and also could kick start our season #AVFC @leehendrie77 @IanTaylor7 @Paulmcgrath5 @Johnlegardland @greggevans40 — AVFClivelounge (@AVFClivelounge) September 4, 2018

Dear John Terry. I loved you at Villa Park last season. However, if your return back to VP means Steve Bruce stays then please respect the club/fans and don't come back because we want the footballing dinosaur out. #bruceout #avfc #johnterry @AVFCOfficial — Laith (@Laithmatic) September 4, 2018

To those claiming JT is too old and ring rusty, clearly have short memories as same was said last season. He’s a fkin machine. Get him back at B6 sharpish. @AVFCOfficial @VillaViews_ @Dr_TonyXia #avfc #JohnTerry — Aston Villa Away (@NoZuluZone) September 4, 2018

Just want to wake up and John terry to be back @AVFCOfficial #AVFC — Fin Smith (@FinAVThomas) September 3, 2018

Please @AVFCOfficial get John Terry back! We need his professionalism & experience back! Sort our defence also! #avfc #johnTerry — Kristian Davies (@kldavies21) September 3, 2018

If @AVFCOfficial aren’t trying to get John Terry back then it’s criminal. We have a severe shortage of centre backs, a joke of a defence, and Terry is sat there without a club. Get him back! 📝 #AVFC — Phil Roberts (@iamVilla) September 2, 2018

I will say it again John Terry was the inspiration behind last season. Get that man back into our club in some capacity...preferably as Centre half. However I'd also like him as player manager.@AVFCOfficial #UTV #vtid — Rob Villan (@ubears111) September 1, 2018

Aston Villa fans: "We've signed Tammy Abraham!"



Also Aston Villa fans: "Announce John Terry!" pic.twitter.com/fOKzzQO2vd — bet365 (@bet365) August 31, 2018

While some have criticized Steve Bruce’s bid to re-sign John Terry as ‘bonkers’ and a ‘desperate’ move, Villa fans seem to be excited by the prospect of having him back. Whether the England defender will be up for the move, however, is yet to be confirmed.