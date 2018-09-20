Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fans react to James Milner's hilarious reply to his Champions League tackle with Neymar

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.35K   //    20 Sep 2018, 10:03 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been in phenomenal form for the Reds this campaign and has been the subject of plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

As Champions League football returned to our screens on Tuesday, fans were treated to a thrilling game between Premier League side Liverpool and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The game saw Liverpool win 3-2 with goals from Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and James Milner.

The Merseyside club opened the bank with first half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.

Courtesy: Instagram
Courtesy: Instagram

The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.

PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.

Among the highlights of the game was Milner's tackle with PSG star Neymar. The Brazilian star was lacklustre and gave a bleak performance in the game that saw the French giants lose.

In the second half of the game, the two went for the ball but the Merseyside midfielder dispossessed the Brazilian star and left him on his backside, firing up the home crowd.

After the game, the 32-year-old midfielder posted a picture of the tackle to his official Instagram account, with a hilarious caption to go with it. The post read, "Good crowd for the piggyback race yesterday."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the post:

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football James Milner Neymar Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Fans react as Liverpool Midfielder surprise against PSG
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Three Reasons Why PSG Lost to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Neymar after he was bamboozled by Mane
RELATED STORY
Liverpool fans react to Neymar's comments on their...
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Klopp's comments on Neymar's diving ahead...
RELATED STORY
Twitter can't stop raving about James Milner after...
RELATED STORY
James Milner at 32 is Liverpool's first-choice in...
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018/19: 4 reasons why PSG lost to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Sadio Mane fools Neymar with lovely...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us