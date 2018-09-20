Fans react to James Milner's hilarious reply to his Champions League tackle with Neymar

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been in phenomenal form for the Reds this campaign and has been the subject of plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

As Champions League football returned to our screens on Tuesday, fans were treated to a thrilling game between Premier League side Liverpool and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The game saw Liverpool win 3-2 with goals from Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge and James Milner.

The Merseyside club opened the bank with first half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.

The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.

PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.

Among the highlights of the game was Milner's tackle with PSG star Neymar. The Brazilian star was lacklustre and gave a bleak performance in the game that saw the French giants lose.

In the second half of the game, the two went for the ball but the Merseyside midfielder dispossessed the Brazilian star and left him on his backside, firing up the home crowd.

After the game, the 32-year-old midfielder posted a picture of the tackle to his official Instagram account, with a hilarious caption to go with it. The post read, "Good crowd for the piggyback race yesterday."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the post:

