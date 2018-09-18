Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fans react to Klopp's comments on Neymar's diving ahead of Liverpool-PSG clash

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
611   //    18 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST

Brazil v United States
Brazil v United States

Brazilian ace Neymar has been pegged to be Brazil's biggest star since Ronaldo and Ronaldinho but his field theatrics have, of late, overshadowed his footballing abilities.

The Paris Saint-Germain faced a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike for his diving and play-acting at the World Cup in Russia. However, the Brazilian seems to have found an ally in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, the former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp have defended Neymar's actions in the World Cup in his pre-match press conference.

Speaking to the media, Klopp said, "I don't know exactly what you are talking about."

"When I saw a few games at the World Cup I know people were talking about that when it looked like he made more of a situation than it was," Klopp said.

"That is a completely normal reaction because players were really going for him and he wants to protect himself and I understand that as well. That's the truth."

"He has to protect himself. If the opponent gets a yellow card, he is closer to a red card. It is smart."

"He obviously gets kicked a lot, so he needs to try and use it as best he can."

"We don't go for him against us," he explained. "We want to play football. We want to win the ball. We don't try to act on these type of things.

"We try to avoid passes to him. It's a big job. I don't know if it's possible to avoid his quality. I'm pretty sure it's not.

"He's an outstanding player. He was not fit at the World Cup. He tried to play for his country without being fit.

"I don't think he's a person who wants to act because if you do that you cannot play the football he plays.

"He got rested at the weekend, so he'll be 100 per cent fresh. He won't be injured. We'll see the full package, the football package, and we have to cope with that."

Football fans have since reacted to Klopp's comments on social media:

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Jurgen Klopp Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Liverpool fans react to Neymar's comments on their...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs PSG - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 : Group C Analysis
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool v PSG
RELATED STORY
UCL 2018-19: Liverpool's probable starting lineup vs PSG
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Liverpool's possible...
RELATED STORY
UCL: Three reasons why Liverpool can beat PSG at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: How Liverpool Can Exploit PSG's...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
Today INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
Tomorrow CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
Tomorrow CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
Tomorrow GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
Tomorrow SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
Tomorrow SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us