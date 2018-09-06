Fans react to news of Adrien Rabiot's possible move to Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot's representatives over the possibility of a free transfer from France to the Premier League next season.

According to ESPN, the Merseyside club has made contact with the midfielder's mother, who is also his agent. Manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly also spoken to the PSG midfielder, whose contract expires in May 2019, over the phone.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract in Paris and has rejected offers of a new deal from the French giants so far. The 23-year-old will be able to negotiate a transfer with clubs outside France in January.

Klopp has been a long-time fan of Rabiot, having tried to sign the midfielder even during his time with Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly also interested in the midfielder.

Rabiot himself has made his feelings about a move to the Premier League and his affinity for Liverpool clear. Last October, in an interview with French radio station RMC, the midfielder revealed: "I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

Despite having signed Naby Keita and Fabinho over the summer and the fact that Liverpool sits at the top of the Premier League table, Klopp clearly has no intention of slowing down as he is looking to make the big move for next season.

Rabiot was previously heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but the French giants would not let the midfielder leave.

Despite having missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' FIFA World Cup-winning side this summer, the midfielder is an impressive physical player with impeccable technical abilities.

Liverpool fans across the world reacted to the news all over social media:

Me after read a news that Liverpool interested to sign Adrien Rabiot... pic.twitter.com/HAJJklDme4 — Harith Haiqal (@harith_haiqal11) September 6, 2018

Would love to see rabiot in Liverpool jersey — ravin (@ravin1815) September 6, 2018

I'd be very very happy if Liverpool can get Adrien Rabiot for free next summer, especially after the Fekir fiasco — Azwan (@shoutfromabove) September 6, 2018

Come to liverpool Rabiot — Ray valentino (@Rayvalentino18) September 6, 2018

Liverpool Don't Need Adrien Rabiot, They Have Too Many Good Mildfilders — Emmanuel Oxford (@EmmanuelOxford5) September 6, 2018

Rabiot, a kid that grew up loving Liverpool as his club 👊🏼https://t.co/PQzrrc104B — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) September 6, 2018

If the reports of Liverpool talking to Rabiot about a potential free transfer next season are true and we actually get him that would be fucking mental — 🐝Miguel Obregon 🐝 (@tslimpablo) September 5, 2018

If Liverpool fans dont chant Adrien Rabiot’s name at Anfield VS PSG you’re letting the club down — Owen - YNWA 🔴🔴 (@BadfanLFC) September 5, 2018

Liverpool should steer clear of Adrien Rabiot. Could be an expensive mistake. Won’t break into a midfield 3 of Fabinho-Ox-Keita. — MG🍁 (@mahithgamage) September 5, 2018

Rabiot would be great at Liverpool — ザクク🌪⚡️ (@FraudulentPele) September 5, 2018

I would happily have Rabiot at Liverpool and to get him on a free, now that’ll be a great signing. — LFC Fans Wales (@LFCFansWales) September 5, 2018

Can't say I've seen much of Rabiot but I know he's always been highly thought of and seems to like Liverpool. Can't go wrong with a free signing either. — George (@George___Owen) September 5, 2018

Rabiot loves Liverpool and he is a quality player for the future aswell, will be a great signing — SS (@SuaveSturridge) September 5, 2018