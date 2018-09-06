Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fans react to news of Adrien Rabiot's possible move to Liverpool 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.51K   //    06 Sep 2018, 13:58 IST

<p>

Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot's representatives over the possibility of a free transfer from France to the Premier League next season.

According to ESPN, the Merseyside club has made contact with the midfielder's mother, who is also his agent. Manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly also spoken to the PSG midfielder, whose contract expires in May 2019, over the phone.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract in Paris and has rejected offers of a new deal from the French giants so far. The 23-year-old will be able to negotiate a transfer with clubs outside France in January.

Klopp has been a long-time fan of Rabiot, having tried to sign the midfielder even during his time with Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly also interested in the midfielder.

Rabiot himself has made his feelings about a move to the Premier League and his affinity for Liverpool clear. Last October, in an interview with French radio station RMC, the midfielder revealed: "I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

Despite having signed Naby Keita and Fabinho over the summer and the fact that Liverpool sits at the top of the Premier League table, Klopp clearly has no intention of slowing down as he is looking to make the big move for next season.

Rabiot was previously heavily linked with a move to Barcelona but the French giants would not let the midfielder leave.

Despite having missed out on a place in Didier Deschamps' FIFA World Cup-winning side this summer, the midfielder is an impressive physical player with impeccable technical abilities.

Liverpool fans across the world reacted to the news all over social media:


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Reports: Liverpool make contact with PSG star 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool fans react to Neymar's comments on their...
RELATED STORY
Transfer Values - Calculation explained
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: How Liverpool Can Exploit PSG's...
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most Valuable Wingers in the World right now
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us