Fans react to Sergio Ramos' reply to Griezmann's claims of being on the same level as Messi, Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga

French star Antoine Griezmann had a lot of people talking after he made bold claims about his abilities, stating that he is at the same level with five-time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Diario AS, the 27-year-old said, "There are different ways to look at football. It's obvious that I'm a different player to Cristiano, Messi, Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappé."

"I'm at the top, but I can get better. I want to be the most complete I can be. I'm not going to score 50 goals, but I look to help in attack and work for the team."

When he was asked if he feels that he is on par with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, the Atlético Madrid forward said, "Yes, I think so."

"I think I already sit where Messi and Cristiano are. And I know other players are going to come for sure.

"I want to improve, I want to win and I want to continue like this, playing in this way."

"But I know other players will emerge for sure. At that table, there are nice pictures I have, and I enjoy it there, but I know that I can get better."

The comments caught the attention of fans worldwide including Real Madrid captain and defender Sergio Ramos who has since responded to Griezmann's claims.

Addressing the claims, Ramos said, "Griezmann saying he is on the same table than Cristiano and Messi? Ignorance is very bold."

"I remember Raúl, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Paolo Maldini... They won every title and they don't have a Ballon d'Or."

"Everybody is free to give his opinion and thoughts, but this guy should let himself be advised by Cholo Simeone, Diego Godín or Koke, who have some values which could be helpful to him."

"Anyway, he is a great player and I wish him the best."

Fans have since reacted to the Spanish defender's response to the claims:

God bless the Captain 💯 — maybe (@maya_on_line) September 18, 2018

Sergio Ramos has likely been waiting to have a dig at Antoine Griezmann ever since the Frenchman posted this image on Instagram after Atleti beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup... pic.twitter.com/Hjl6aQKcc7 — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) September 18, 2018

Ramos on Griezmann … ouch. "Ignorance is always bold" — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 18, 2018

as much as people hate ramos u cant disagree with his statement — rtw18/19 (@treblona) September 18, 2018

Love how Ramos while talking about Griezmann oozes of 'who the foook even is dat guy'. pic.twitter.com/yBDMLZfLgd — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) September 18, 2018

And he said it right. Winning World Cup and other trophies alone will not make you an elite player. He's good but not as good as he thought to be. — ☜Ahmed Ibrahim Bello♔ (@AhmedIbb_) September 18, 2018

Never thought id ever agree with Ramos 😂😂 — Rod Pulga J. (@RodPulgaJ) September 18, 2018

Atletico's Lucas Hernández: "We have not felt bad about Ramos' words on Griezmann, everyone can say what they wan."



Even Lucas knows Sergio was spot on LMAO — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) September 18, 2018

This is how an adult talks down a juvenile. pic.twitter.com/vpRw2PJ8qi — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) September 18, 2018

antoine griezmann ended by sergio ramos, i love this song — martinè (@mostlyrmcf) September 18, 2018

Sergio Ramos putting Griezmann back to his place. My jam! — Mouad Elhmaidi (@MouadElhmaidi) September 18, 2018

I hate Ramos but I agree with him 100% that’s like a king comparing himself to God. Sure, griezmann is a top 10 maybe top 5 player in the world but nobody comes close to Messi & CR7. — Messi Ballon d’Or (7G2A,5GP) (@BlaugranaAlways) September 18, 2018