Fans react to Sergio Ramos' reply to Griezmann's claims of being on the same level as Messi, Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
5.30K   //    19 Sep 2018, 10:36 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga

French star Antoine Griezmann had a lot of people talking after he made bold claims about his abilities, stating that he is at the same level with five-time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Diario AS, the 27-year-old said, "There are different ways to look at football. It's obvious that I'm a different player to Cristiano, Messi, Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappé."

"I'm at the top, but I can get better. I want to be the most complete I can be. I'm not going to score 50 goals, but I look to help in attack and work for the team."

When he was asked if he feels that he is on par with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, the Atlético Madrid forward said, "Yes, I think so."

"I think I already sit where Messi and Cristiano are. And I know other players are going to come for sure.

"I want to improve, I want to win and I want to continue like this, playing in this way."

"But I know other players will emerge for sure. At that table, there are nice pictures I have, and I enjoy it there, but I know that I can get better."

The comments caught the attention of fans worldwide including Real Madrid captain and defender Sergio Ramos who has since responded to Griezmann's claims.

Addressing the claims, Ramos said, "Griezmann saying he is on the same table than Cristiano and Messi? Ignorance is very bold."

"I remember Raúl, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas, Paolo Maldini... They won every title and they don't have a Ballon d'Or."

"Everybody is free to give his opinion and thoughts, but this guy should let himself be advised by Cholo Simeone, Diego Godín or Koke, who have some values which could be helpful to him."

"Anyway, he is a great player and I wish him the best."

Fans have since reacted to the Spanish defender's response to the claims:

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Sergio Ramos Antoine Griezmann Twitter Reactions
