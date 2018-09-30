Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans react as Daniel Sturridge joined Liverpool's 50th Goals Club

Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
30 Sep 2018

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Daniel Sturridge who denied Chelsea a win at Stamford Bridge by scoring a late minutes goal also scored his 50th goal for Liverpool and is the seventh player to do so for the Reds after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, and Dirk Kuyt in the Premier League.

Chelsea were first to break the deadlock with a goal in the 23rd minute by Eden Hazard but, Daniel Sturridge's goal in the 88th minute saved Liverpool from another defeat to the Blues after their recent loss to the Blues in the Caraboa Cup.


Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge, who also scored in their last meeting on Wednesday, came on for James Milner as a late substitute and in the 88th minutes curled the ball right into the top corner past Chelsea's keeper Kepa and ended the game in a draw.

Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013 at an undisclosed fee reported to be somewhat £12 million. He has made a total of 140 appearances and scored 67 goals in all Competition for the Reds.


Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Rio Ferdinand

Daniel Sturridge performance has also brought the attention of England former defender, Rio Ferdinand who said"The penny has dropped with Daniel now. He expected to start every game after what he did with Luis Suarez, but injuries have robbed him of some of his best years, and now he realizes he's in a squad on the edge of winning something. If he can come off [the bench] and impact games like he has today, he'll feel a real part of this squad."

Liverpool which has a great start to their Champion League campaign after defeating Paris Saint-German(PSG), will have their next group stage match against Napoli on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they will be up against the defending champions Manchester City.

Fans have reacted to Daniel Sturridge's milestone of 50 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool.




Ontiwell Khongthaw
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is a game that has the power to change everyone."
