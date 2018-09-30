Fans react as Daniel Sturridge joined Liverpool's 50th Goals Club

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Daniel Sturridge who denied Chelsea a win at Stamford Bridge by scoring a late minutes goal also scored his 50th goal for Liverpool and is the seventh player to do so for the Reds after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, and Dirk Kuyt in the Premier League.

Chelsea were first to break the deadlock with a goal in the 23rd minute by Eden Hazard but, Daniel Sturridge's goal in the 88th minute saved Liverpool from another defeat to the Blues after their recent loss to the Blues in the Caraboa Cup.

Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge, who also scored in their last meeting on Wednesday, came on for James Milner as a late substitute and in the 88th minutes curled the ball right into the top corner past Chelsea's keeper Kepa and ended the game in a draw.

Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013 at an undisclosed fee reported to be somewhat £12 million. He has made a total of 140 appearances and scored 67 goals in all Competition for the Reds.

Rio Ferdinand

Daniel Sturridge performance has also brought the attention of England former defender, Rio Ferdinand who said : "The penny has dropped with Daniel now. He expected to start every game after what he did with Luis Suarez, but injuries have robbed him of some of his best years, and now he realizes he's in a squad on the edge of winning something. If he can come off [the bench] and impact games like he has today, he'll feel a real part of this squad."

Liverpool which has a great start to their Champion League campaign after defeating Paris Saint-German(PSG), will have their next group stage match against Napoli on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, they will be up against the defending champions Manchester City.

Fans have reacted to Daniel Sturridge's milestone of 50 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Yet underrated — Mutizwag (@Mutizwag1) September 30, 2018

Should be a lot more if it weren’t for the injuries. — Lauren ♒️ (@_laurendoherty_) September 30, 2018

He's back!! — Joshua Schultz 🦁 (@SargeSchultz88) September 30, 2018

Sensational sturridge — LIVERPOOLFC NIGERIA (@LFC_4NIGERIA) September 29, 2018

Well deserved man well deserved!! — Bubba Mack (@boyd_ster) September 29, 2018

Super Goal!!!! — iOmar (@Omar_alhathloul) September 29, 2018

Didn’t realise that was Sturridge’s 50th prem goal for LFC! What a way to do it. — Akki (@Akki_SwagMan) September 29, 2018

Alisson surely kept us in the game. Such crucial saves.

Then Sturridge came off the bench with 5 mins remaining and WOOOWWW.

What a way to get his 50th goal for Reds. What a strike.

Happy for Studs.

Good to get a point at Stamford Bridge rather than losing the game.#LFC#CHELIV — Gokul Krishna (@gkgokul10) September 29, 2018

He needs a bigger hug than that!! Klopp putting him in the match sooner would be a great appreciation. — Dawn Garvin (@liverpoolmum5) September 29, 2018