Fans react as Liverpool Midfielder surprise against PSG

Ontiwell Khongthaw FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 336 // 19 Sep 2018, 16:42 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Liverpool who begins their UEFA Champion League campaign with 3-2 wins against Paris-Saint-German (PSG), saw James Milner the star of the show. According to the Mirror , Milner was the highest rated player in the game with a score of eight out of ten.

Liverpool, which has a great start to the Premier League, continue their form in the Champion league, which is also the best start for them in 57 years.

Liverpool who dominates the game with 53% possession, breaks the deadlock in the 30th minutes with a goal from Daniel Sturridge. Paris Saint-German, on the other hand, came back with a goal from Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe, in the 40th and 83rd minutes. However, the Reds continue to lead when James Milner scores a penalty in the 36th minutes and Roberto Firmino last-minute goal seal the deal, as the Red takes full three points.

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

James the 32 years old English defender was the star of the game as his skills and performance have impressed the fans and media alike. He was also praised by former Manchester City manager, Pearce, who told talkSPORT : "Milner’s a player that’s been so underrated. He’s 32-years-old now, and he’s a ridiculously low maintenance, and I’ve never seen one detrimental story about Milner in the papers. You just can’t keep him down. He will not go under.”

James who moved to Liverpool in 2015 on a free transfer from Manchester City has been a regular for Liverpool. He broke the Premier League record to score without losing the game with 47 unbeaten matches.

James Milner has never lost a Premier League or Champions League game when he has scored:



PL - WWWWDWDDDWWDWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWDWWWDDW



CL -

WDW



16 years, 0 defeats. 👊 pic.twitter.com/zFSxEPqpbK — bet365 (@bet365) September 18, 2018

He is the first player in the UEFA Champions history to provide nine assists in a single season, in which Liverpool reached the final but was defeated by Real Madrid in the 2017-2018 season.

Fans have reacted to Milner impressive performance in all possible ways.

@JamesMilner is most valuable Creative midfield In the football history. The Complete Legend — Jonathan Arthur Rosario (@Jo_rosario10) September 19, 2018

This is easy. Paris St Germain may have lots of superstars in their ranks but Klopp has built a fine team, and it’s getting better. The Reds are going to rule Europe again. — Loser92 (@Nokeeroe) September 18, 2018

Such a shame he's retired from international football. Still think he is probably our best midfielder. Imagine having Milner and Shelvey instead of Delph and Dier 🤔 — FPL depression 🇨🇽 (@FPLdepression) September 18, 2018

Milner is a Tank — Nana Sefah (@RydersrideNana) September 18, 2018

I once tweeted that I didn’t really know what @JamesMilner was on the football pitch. I do these days, and owe him an apology. He’s a terrific, versatile and intelligent footballer. My bad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2018

Best player for LFC this season — Pinal Kachhadia (@LFC_PK_) September 18, 2018

He is like water ,gets everywhere. As we say in God's only county. YORKSHIRE — Alan Lee Elsworth (@lee_elsworth) September 18, 2018