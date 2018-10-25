Fans rejoice as Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-0 without Lionel Messi

Barcelona played proper end to end football on Wednesday night

FC Barcelona were in top shape on Wednesday night as they made light work of Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. The Catalan giants barely put a foot wrong, as the club emerged 2-0 winners in a fixture which immediately puts them top of Group B.

Inter Milan came into the game boosted by an impressive winning streak – the club had won each of their last seven games in all competition. That, coupled with the unavailability of Lionel Messi, gave the Serie A side a better chance of upsetting the hosts.

However, Barca stepped up their game and were fairly comfortable for the majority of the game without their talismanic captain. Having started the game on a sloppy note, Ernesto Valverde’s side grew stronger with each passing minute and rightly took the lead midway through the first half.

Good work from Luis Suarez led to the Uruguayan setting up Rafinha to open the scoring. Barca could have gone 2-0 up soon afterwards but were met with an impressive goalkeeping display by Samir Handanovic between the posts for the visitors.

The Spanish giants continued to press, but had to wait till the 83rd minute to get their cushioning goal, this time Jodi Alba getting on the scoresheet. The left-back showed great composure to stab home Barcelona’s second after being set up by Ivan Rakitic.

The result means that the Blaugrana maintain their 100% record in this year’s Champions League, having won all of their opening three games. It also puts the Catalans top of group B and three points above second-placed Inter Milan.

Messi may not have played but his presence on the bench certainly spurred his teammates on to victory. Many football fans have since taken to Twitter to give their opinions on the game as well.

Here are some of the best tweets following Barca’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan:

I can’t believe I just watched Barcelona play a fantastic game, without MESSI pic.twitter.com/ti05QJ1vIg — IG: @Cutiefliq (@cutiefliq) October 24, 2018

Even while watching from the stands, he is making an impact. My taxi driver in Barcelona told me “Messi is everything” 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/k2cGl6tWAt — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) October 24, 2018

Wow Barcelona actually played well and won without Messi? pic.twitter.com/JtiOCaUfIY — Patrick Ueltschi (@Ueltschi_) October 24, 2018

Barcelona winning comfortably without Messi, I guess the team don’t need Messi in the team..



Since everyone tried to push that narrative when Madrid wins a game without Ronaldo — JAGS (@EtniesJags) October 24, 2018

They think that Barcelona is nothing without Messi, But they do not know that football is nothing without him

.#messi¹⁰ 👑💔 pic.twitter.com/oyE26lI0l1 — عمر العمري¹⁰ (@i3m57) October 24, 2018

Barcelona with Messi is not the same without messi, Why starting Candreva & Miranda???

What is the benefit we are getting from Valero when he starts? Spaletti gave Barcelona the whole ground to do whatever they want

He wants to defend, then play Glagiardini instead of Borja — Hassan Wizani (@HassanWizani) October 24, 2018

Barcelona without Messi😭 pic.twitter.com/28D76v0gc3 — King solomon UG 👑 (@solomonkibz) October 24, 2018

Messi : "Look son this is where I rule, this is my kingdom"#BarçaInter pic.twitter.com/Nxplvn6gWi — Stranger (@urstruestranger) October 24, 2018

Lovely build up play between Vidal and Rakitić who played the ball through for Alba. 2-0.



Look at Messi’s 😍pic.twitter.com/gWdcdExw9X — Iniesta❤ (@Donandresesque) October 24, 2018

👀 Brozovic with one way to stop a free-kick... Messi impressed too 😂 #UCL pic.twitter.com/OTZ9Qbljum — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 24, 2018

Proud of my team. Also coach Valverde who read the game well & we outplayed Inter Milan tactically.



Now we can prepare El Clásico with confidence & trust in our ability not only to win, but to play well collectively, without Messi.



Visca Barça 💪🏽🔵🔴 VAMOOOOS! A POR #ELCLASICO! — Captain Guardiola ⚽ (@CaptnGuardiola) October 24, 2018

Barca even without Messi is way better than Inter.



Hopefully this experience serves to get a good result in the home game — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) October 24, 2018