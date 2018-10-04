Fans rip into Liverpool as they fail to muster single shot on target in loss to Napoli

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Wednesday saw Liverpool suffering their second defeat of the season as Napoli reduced them to a 1-0 defeat in their Champions League group game in Italy.

A lacklustre Merseyside team coupled with a late winner from Lorenzo Insigne was enough to secure the win for the Italian side.

Napoli dominated most of the game at the Stadio San Paolo but could not convert until the last minute as shots from Fabian Ruiz and Arkadiusz Milik were continually saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool showcased a lacklustre performance, one which saw the side failing to muster a single shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since 2006.

Liverpool's front three - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - failed to impress in Italy and the most we saw of the Liverpool attack was a Salah shot which unfortunately went wide.

Manager Jurgen Klopp made no excuses for the loss, stating that Liverpool deserved the defeat.

Speaking after the game, Klopp said, "We have to blame ourselves, that's how it is.

"No attempts on target, I don't remember when that happened last time. I think we had a big part of that because we can play much better.

"We don't have a lot of set-pieces. No shot on target is not enough. They had a good game, we didn't -- that's what they deserved the three points.

"Things like this happen, but not as often as they did tonight and it costs energy. Then when you have the ball you have to play much calmer."

"A big part of that performance was my fault for sure, but I need at least one night to watch it again and see what was the fault. But it was not like it should have looked."

Fans have since reacted to Liverpool's performance on Twitter:

So the greatest team ever, ever, ever, in PL history, media darlings, quadruple winners, and PL 18/19 already confirmed winners, with the best front three in the history of any sports just lost to Napoli?



Can't be, repeat the match, the end times are here!#NAPLIV — Robby Mutahi♣ (@MutahiMasha) October 3, 2018

Thank u Liverpool. U just proved useless tonight. Toothless attackers that couldn't have a shot on target. And will come to England be forming giants. 😭😭😭



All my tickets on fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Enilee 💞💞💞 (@brightutd) October 3, 2018

93 minutes played today and Liverpool has had 0 shots on target. 0 shots inside the box. I mean how does this happen to one of the best attacking team in Europe. — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) October 3, 2018

Best attack in Europe they say — Factual©@@@℅™π (@Javi94017635) October 3, 2018

August 2012. The last time Liverpool failed to have a shot on target. Ironically...they won 1-0. — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 3, 2018

Liverpool had zero shots on target? pic.twitter.com/Mcz4sLsMsh — Bandari O’Lanna (@Bvndari) October 3, 2018

Liverpool had no shot on Target.



Lost to Napoli that got smashed 3-1 by Juventus and Drew 1-1 against Res Star.



But Liverpool fans be like, "Its our season" .Which Season dreamers? #NAPLIV — ᴄʏᴍᴏʜ ™ 🇰🇪|| ᴊᴇsᴜs sᴀᴠᴇs || (@ProfCymOh254_) October 3, 2018

Local Champions. 3 strikers and not one shot on target. Lemme look for night games to play. Liverpool are now officially Amaka FC https://t.co/mPNNb4qLKh — Enilee 💞💞💞 (@brightutd) October 3, 2018

Liverpool have had ZERO shots on target tonight pic.twitter.com/JbsHR1x6po — freddy (@freddywinter) October 3, 2018

Fully deserved. Napoli have outclassed Liverpool in every area of the pitch. The fact that it took 90 minutes to win it is not a fair reflection of the game #NAPLIV — skrr skrr (@GunLuvinBillBob) October 3, 2018