Fans show footage of Mo Salah actually celebrating Firmino's goal following controversy
The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday and it couldn't have gone any better as fans were treated to a thrilling game which saw Premier League side Liverpool beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.
The Merseyside club opened the bank with first-half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.
The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.
PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.
While the Merseyside victory had much to talk about, what caught the attention of fans was Mohamed Salah's strange reaction to Firmino's last-minute winner.
The Liverpool star gave an underwhelming performance against PSG and his grave mistake at the 83rd minute that led to the opponents' second goal topped off his bleak showing.
The Egyptian was subbed off shortly after the mistake and was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri.
While the rest of Anfield burst with joy after Firmino's winner, the cameras panned to the Liverpool and appeared to show Salah hurling his water bottle while sat on the subs bench. The action led to fans assuming that the forward was "selfish" and "frustrated".
The confusion was soon dispelled when fans discovered video footage of the Egyptian actually celebrating the goal.
Fans have since dismissed the assumptions on social media: