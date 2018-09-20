Fans show footage of Mo Salah actually celebrating Firmino's goal following controversy

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.28K // 20 Sep 2018, 09:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday and it couldn't have gone any better as fans were treated to a thrilling game which saw Premier League side Liverpool beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.

The Merseyside club opened the bank with first-half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.

The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.

PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.

While the Merseyside victory had much to talk about, what caught the attention of fans was Mohamed Salah's strange reaction to Firmino's last-minute winner.

The Liverpool star gave an underwhelming performance against PSG and his grave mistake at the 83rd minute that led to the opponents' second goal topped off his bleak showing.

The Egyptian was subbed off shortly after the mistake and was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri.

While the rest of Anfield burst with joy after Firmino's winner, the cameras panned to the Liverpool and appeared to show Salah hurling his water bottle while sat on the subs bench. The action led to fans assuming that the forward was "selfish" and "frustrated".

The confusion was soon dispelled when fans discovered video footage of the Egyptian actually celebrating the goal.

Fans have since dismissed the assumptions on social media:

Mo Salah's reaction to Bobby Firmino's goal just before he threw his water bottle on the floor. Keep those conspiracy theories going though 👍

pic.twitter.com/WRAka48yKB#LFCPSG #UCL — Roar Of The Kop (@_RoarOfTheKop_) September 18, 2018

WATCH: Mo. Salah celebrating Roberto Firmino’s & Liverpool’s winning goal last night against PSG.



THE PART THE MEDIA WON’T SHOW YOU BECAUSE IT DOESN’T GENERATE RETWEETS & FIT INTO THEIR CONTROVERSIAL AGENDA.#OApic.twitter.com/Rbbqxb0SD1 — Fan Antics (@FanAnticsFC) September 19, 2018

For those slagging off Mo Salah for throwing his water bottle after Firmino’s goal have clearly never celebrated anything in sports before. Fans smash beer bottles all the time. I slammed my lacrosse stick on the ground regularly when my team scored. Quit reaching. #LFC — A. ✊🏼🌹🏴 (@AliceLfc4) September 18, 2018

FYI, this is from Mo Salah's Insta story and he was LAUGHING so he must've got over Firmino scoring last night. — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) September 19, 2018

The best thing to happen to Salah this season is the Firmino goal. Now see him fly. @MoSalah 👊🤗 — Sudip Tewari (@IAmSudipTewari) September 19, 2018

O how can #MoSalah enjoy firmino's winner with his hands up in air. 😂😂😂 Rivals clutching fir straws & I'm lovin it. #LFC #LFCPSG #LIVPSG pic.twitter.com/WhE42YXu9Q — Saurabh Mishra (@SaurabhM16) September 18, 2018

Anyone who thinks Mo Salah throwing his bottle when Firmino scored the winning goal for Liverpool #LIVPSG was because he wanted to be the goalscorer is an idiot.He was just so relieved because if it wasn't for Bobby,he would have cost Liverpool 2 points..it's RELIEF! not jealous! — Serendipity🇧🇼️🇿🇼 (@GodfreyTauya) September 18, 2018

Haters making another big fuss about the Egyptian King @MoSalah. The initial camera shot didn’t get his full reaction when he had his arms raised in celebration. Lay off #Salah. #Firmino #LFC #LFCPSG #Klopp #UCL — Tanner Pruitt (@pruitt_tanner) September 19, 2018