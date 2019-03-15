Fans troll Chris Smalling on Twitter ahead of his showdown against Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal

Chris Smalling will come up against Lionel Messi in the Champions League

Chris Smalling has begun trending on social media ahead of Manchester United’s quarterfinal clash with Barcelona in the Champions League. The Red Devils were paired against the Spanish giants following Friday’s draw.

Clearly, the game between the two sides is the biggest among the quarterfinal pairings. Favourites Juventus will come up against Ajax, Liverpool will face Porto, while Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur.

However, even before the quarterfinal games begin, football fans have been buzzing with comments on social media. First, there was the debate over which club is the favourite to win this year’s Champions League, then it later turned to the perennial Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

But currently, the most trending footballer is Chris Smalling. The England international will be in action when Man United lock horns with Barcelona in the two-legged knockout tie. Having cemented his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, the 29-year-old will now be tasked to prevent Messi and Co. from scoring against the Red Devils.

Whiles the game is still a long way to go, some fans have rather decided to pick on Smalling even before a ball is kicked. Many of these fans seem to think that the Red Devils defender will have a torrid time facing Messi.

The Argentine superstar has been in imperious form this season, having been involved in more than 30 goals in all competitions. Messi is also currently the top scorer in the Champions League – he has eight goals together with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

The 31-year-old is also leading the assists charts in the competition. So far, many defenders have struggled against the Barca star, with Lyon becoming his latest victims in Europe.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the tweets directed at Smalling ahead of his showdown with Messi.

Smalling when he lines up against Messi . pic.twitter.com/xSF3GE7JUA — KAVI (@blurt2kc) March 15, 2019

Messi when he sees himself one on one with Smalling 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ejfh1T8EOR — Feran the beloved (@feranmi_4aces) March 15, 2019

Would pay a couple of bucks to watch Messi do this to Smalling pic.twitter.com/MlbvufJokj — Cruzzzzzzz (@CruzzKhater) March 15, 2019

Smalling, Young, Baily, Lindelof, Shaw



Vrs



Messi, Coutinho, Dembele, Suarez



Barcelona starts with B not P😂 pic.twitter.com/z1bpaWj7Qa — Mr Sam (@XammyOfficial) March 15, 2019

If Messi can destroy experienced defenders like Vidic, Ferdinand,Fabio and the rest.

Then I would like to know who smalling,Shaw and the rest would look like on that day 😭😭😭#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/PlQ9Um0MIu — PRINCE🤴🏽 (@PRINCE_Xtra) March 15, 2019

Messi after finding out he will be facing Chris Smalling. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kvNhLYPksd — Suleman Wanjiku (@SulemanWanjiku) March 15, 2019

Smalling marking Messi pic.twitter.com/YAkxrw2Mh8 — Iron duke Jr. (@Iron_Duke89) March 15, 2019

Eric Bailly against Barcelona and Lionel Messi. If we play Smalling Messi will spin him back to Fulham😭



Masterclass pending👏pic.twitter.com/Bgoo7y5Bto — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) March 15, 2019

Smalling will pocket Messi pic.twitter.com/XI9ESox0Gx — Jennifer (@jen_mufc) March 15, 2019

Barcelona's Dembele, Messi and Countinho to Manchester Uniteds Lindelof and Smalling 😥 #UCLdraw



pic.twitter.com/t12SeWf68s — ᴛʜᴇ ᴇǫᴜᴀʟɪsᴇʀ ⚖️ (@TheDilichi) March 15, 2019

Messi and dembele vs smalling and young #UCLdraw



pic.twitter.com/e3OQgkMQ8N — Tunga munyampenda (@TungaM2) March 15, 2019

Man Utd fans thinking of Chris Smalling trying to defend against Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/jhtVjl3W8x — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 15, 2019

Chris Smalling vs Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/21DxpFog18 — Football Vines (@FootballVines) March 15, 2019

