Fans troll Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after he screams at referee
Liverpool were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after Chelsea walked away with a 2-1 victory at Anfield.
The defeat marks Liverpool's first loss this campaign and the end of their unbeaten run of games in all competitions.
Goals from Emerson Palmieri and Eden Hazard helped Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea to a place in the last 16 of the competition.
Liverpool opened the goal-scoring with a brilliant bicycle kick from Daniel Sturridge in the second half, and seemed to be well on their way to win their eighth straight game this campaign.
However, Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri finished a rebound from Ross Barkley’s header to give his equalizer in the 79th minute but not before a long VAR check for offside. After the game, Klopp spoke to Sky Sports to discuss the goal and the influence of VAR in the game.
He said, "I cannot see it better than the referee but afterwards I think the first goal is offside, perhaps the VAR can see it not the referee."
"But three players are offside, two for sure offside and they block so they have an impact."
"[Ross] Barkley - not a lot - but he's offside, they watched it and didn't think it was offside so we have to take that."
Eden Hazard then came off from the bench to give Chelsea and its fans some delicious solo play before netting the winner in the 85th minute to knock Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup.
While the Belgian's performance was the center of attention after the game, what caught fans' eyes was Jordan Henderson's reaction to referee, Kevin Friend's decisions on the pitch.
Henderson was seen shouting at the referee saying, "You're s*** and belong in the Championship."
Fans have since reacted to the incident on Twitter:
Liverpool will certainly look to exact their revenge on Chelsea when the two meet in the Premier League this weekend.