Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fans, UEFA react as Napoli threatens to change venue for Liverpool game

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
545   //    12 Sep 2018, 12:04 IST

US Sassuolo Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Aurelio de Laurentiis

Serie A side Napoli are due to host Premier League side Liverpool on October 3 for a Champions League game at the Stadio San Paolo.

However, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis claims that the club has requested to move all their Group C home games to Bari’s Stadio San Nicola which is 160 miles away.

The problem arose after the club authorities had a disagreement with the local council in Naples, who own the 60,000 seater San Paolo stadium.

While the seats inside the stadium do not meet UEFA requirements, the club has been granted an exemption to play their home games in Naples in the past. This came with an agreement stating that the issue was to be rectified in the summer. The agreement was, however, broken as the stadium was not modified to suit the requirements.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Laurentiis said, "For me, it's a nightmare. Such a bad stadium limits the status of Napoli at an international level. It's a shame. For this reason, I say enough: I don't want any more controversy, so I'll build my own stadium."

"And that's that. We can't go on like this anymore. Nobody can tell you to do anything if you put in your own money and have the land to build a stadium.

"In the meantime, I've asked UEFA to authorise us to play Champions League matches at Bari."

The club president's comments angered Naples mayor Luigi Di Magistris. Speaking to the Italian media, he said, "His suggestion is unthinkable and impractical."

"It's a serious matter to even think about something like that. Napoli play and will play at the San Paolo stadium."

UEFA has denied the claims adding that they have not received any request to change the venue and Liverpool are expected to play the game at Stadio San Paolo.

Fans have since reacted to the news on Twitter:


Fans were relieved when UEFA clarified the issue:

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Napoli Football
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
4 Talking Points as Liverpool demolish Napoli 5-0
RELATED STORY
10 Football teams with the best fans in the World
RELATED STORY
Liverpool fans react to Neymar's comments on their...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Analysing the group stage draw for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Dejan Lovren's comments on Sergio Ramos...
RELATED STORY
4 European Giants Who Have Fallen From Grace
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us