Fans wish Ronaldo as he returns to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Manchester in 2003 as a young and energetic teen at the age of 18 from Sporting CP. He then went on to become one of the greatest players to have played for the Red Devils, and represented them in 292 games, and scored 118 goals in all competitions.

Ronaldo stayed for six seasons, playing with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, and Rio Ferdinand before he left the club in 2009 to Real Madrid for a staggering transfer fee of €80 million, which was a world record transfer fee at that time. His time with the Red Devils saw him won three Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and the FA Cup.

Ronaldo during his time with Manchester United

However, this Tuesday, Ronaldo will be back to Old Trafford, as Juventus clash with Manchester United in the third match of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo, when asked about his former team, which is second in the group with four points, also said :

“Manchester – they are a good team, and they play at home, so it will be tough for us. We have our weapons. We are Juve, we know it will be tough but I think we have a chance. If we play in a good way, the way the coach wants, we have a good chance to win. We have to respect Manchester United – they are a fantastic team, with an experienced coach, but I expect and look forward that Juve will win the game.”

Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 120 goals from 154 appearances with Manchester United, Real Madrid and his newly joined club Juventus. He was also sent off in his debut game for Juventus against Valencia in the Champions League, which saw him get a one-match ban.

However, he believed that the send-off doesn't matter now as he said :

“The Champions League started two games ago, even if I’m returning now, it doesn’t matter that I was sent off and then didn’t play. We are in a great position and a win tomorrow will go a long way.”

Fans reacted as Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford.

I know your kingdom awaits. You're coming home. pic.twitter.com/yiMVhX9hfi — Cristiano Ronaldo ⚪⚫ (@Cr7Fran4ever) October 22, 2018

Living legend

G. O. A. T

Football god

King 👑 — pls follow back (@Slyxra) October 22, 2018

His United years were his most iconic. When you think ronaldo the first image that comes to your mind is him in United shirt not madrid or juve. — yogesh kumar (@yogeshk55487839) October 23, 2018

Ronaldo will almost certainly score against us tomorrow night. And then not celebrate. And it'll be gutting if we don't get a result. And yes, he left us for Real Madrid at his peak. But none of that changes the fact we're welcoming back a United great on Tuesday evening. — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) October 22, 2018

Give Ronaldo a clap before the game. He was a legend for us, gave us memories we’ll never forget. The second the game starts, get Rojo to two foot him. Can’t afford to lose tonight, UTFR! — MUFC Away Days (@mufcaways_) October 23, 2018

Is he really gonna be a few meters away from me tomorrow?! Gonna be on full tourist-mode 📸 😜@Cristiano welcome home! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rNJbZmm9uG — Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) October 22, 2018