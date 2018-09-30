Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Football: Best bargain buys in October

Kelvin Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
47   //    30 Sep 2018, 23:48 IST

What do you say to two clean sheets this month, Ben?
What do you say to two clean sheets this month, Ben?

Whether you're still waiting for Salah to recreate the Godly form he showed last year or you've packed your frontline with Kane and Aguero, every fantasy football manager needs those economical players that free up vital cash.

From solid bench members to making your starting 11, these are the pick of the bargain transfers you need to make in October.

Goalkeeper - Ben Foster (Watford) £4.5m

Games: Bournemouth (H), Wolves (A), Huddersfield (H)

Only five teams have conceded fewer goals than Watford this season and Ben Foster has been in great form. Huddersfield are the joint lowest scorers so far and I'd be surprised if there weren't one or two clean sheets for Foster this coming month.

Wolves aren't high scorers but they've scored in all but one of their games this season and the second game week in October could be the one you decide to put Foster on the bench.

Defender - Jose Holebas (Watford) £4.9m


Can Holebas be scarily good in October?
Can Holebas be scarily good in October?

Games: Bournemouth (H), Wolves (A), Huddersfield (H)

I know, I've doubled up on Watford players but hear me out! In the four home games Watford have had this season, Holebas has accumulated an impressive 32 points and is selected by over one in five teams.

His value will certainly look to increase this month, right? The full back-come-winger has an eye for goal as well as an excellent cross on him.

Midfielder - Felipe Anderson (West Ham) £6.8m


Assist king Anderson?
Assist king Anderson?

Games: Brighton (A), Spurs (H), Leicester (A)

"He was always going to come good" a lot of West Ham fans have been able to say, taking a deep out-breath this week. While I don't think Anderson will get any consolation points for a clean sheet, I do think that he'll be able to assist Arnie and Yarmolenko with the number of chances he's able to create.

Wingers excel when their team are playing with confidence and a swagger and West Ham look to have found their groove (drawing with Chelsea 0-0 and beating Manchester United 3-1 in their last two games). While £6.8m isn't exactly cheap, West Ham look to be on the up and having a sneak peak into November and December, their fixture list finally looks to be a bit kinder.

Attacker - Glenn Murray (Brighton) £6.5m


Diamond geezer
Diamond geezer

Games: West Ham (H), Newcastle (A), Wolves (H)

With four goals (half of all the goals Brighton have scored collectively) in seven games so far this season, Murray is proving he still has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I think Friday's game at home with West Ham will see the hammers look to attack which could leave them exposed at the back and goals could come freely in this game. If Brighton do score, it's likely to be Murray who gets the goal.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United Watford FC Ben Foster Felipe Anderson Fantasy Football Fantasy Premier League
Kelvin Lawson
CONTRIBUTOR
I watch films, football, TV series and my life passing me by I play Football Manager and Fantasy Football I read books based on films I eat a lot of sweet potato wedges I drink only coffee My patronus is an arctic fox
Fantasy Premier League 2018: 5 bargain buys
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 budget strikers you should keep...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Possible replacements for...
RELATED STORY
4 players to watch out for after Fantasy Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Managers who could be sacked first
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fantasy Premier League players after week 1
RELATED STORY
5 points to note from Arsenal 2-0 win over Watford
RELATED STORY
3 players you should keep a close eye on - Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 Best Budget Midfielders To...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 2 - 0 Watford: 3 talking points about the game
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us