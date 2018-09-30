Fantasy Football: Best bargain buys in October

What do you say to two clean sheets this month, Ben?

Whether you're still waiting for Salah to recreate the Godly form he showed last year or you've packed your frontline with Kane and Aguero, every fantasy football manager needs those economical players that free up vital cash.

From solid bench members to making your starting 11, these are the pick of the bargain transfers you need to make in October.

Goalkeeper - Ben Foster (Watford) £4.5m

Games: Bournemouth (H), Wolves (A), Huddersfield (H)

Only five teams have conceded fewer goals than Watford this season and Ben Foster has been in great form. Huddersfield are the joint lowest scorers so far and I'd be surprised if there weren't one or two clean sheets for Foster this coming month.

Wolves aren't high scorers but they've scored in all but one of their games this season and the second game week in October could be the one you decide to put Foster on the bench.

Defender - Jose Holebas (Watford) £4.9m

Can Holebas be scarily good in October?

Games: Bournemouth (H), Wolves (A), Huddersfield (H)

I know, I've doubled up on Watford players but hear me out! In the four home games Watford have had this season, Holebas has accumulated an impressive 32 points and is selected by over one in five teams.

His value will certainly look to increase this month, right? The full back-come-winger has an eye for goal as well as an excellent cross on him.

Midfielder - Felipe Anderson (West Ham) £6.8m

Assist king Anderson?

Games: Brighton (A), Spurs (H), Leicester (A)

"He was always going to come good" a lot of West Ham fans have been able to say, taking a deep out-breath this week. While I don't think Anderson will get any consolation points for a clean sheet, I do think that he'll be able to assist Arnie and Yarmolenko with the number of chances he's able to create.

Wingers excel when their team are playing with confidence and a swagger and West Ham look to have found their groove (drawing with Chelsea 0-0 and beating Manchester United 3-1 in their last two games). While £6.8m isn't exactly cheap, West Ham look to be on the up and having a sneak peak into November and December, their fixture list finally looks to be a bit kinder.

Attacker - Glenn Murray (Brighton) £6.5m

Diamond geezer

Games: West Ham (H), Newcastle (A), Wolves (H)

With four goals (half of all the goals Brighton have scored collectively) in seven games so far this season, Murray is proving he still has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I think Friday's game at home with West Ham will see the hammers look to attack which could leave them exposed at the back and goals could come freely in this game. If Brighton do score, it's likely to be Murray who gets the goal.