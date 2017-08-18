Fantasy Premier League 2017-18: Players to pick for Gameweek 2

A list of players who give your fantasy team the right boost

Managers should not underestimate Kane against a weakened Chelsea

The first gameweek provided us lots of thrills with a stunning opening match between Arsenal and Leicester City. The matches that followed were no less in terms of entertainment as Chelsea were defeated at Stamford Bridge by Burnley and Watford came from behind to draw the match against Liverpool. Manchester City struggled to open up Brighton but ultimately prevailed with a strike by Aguero followed by an own goal by Brighton defender Dunk.

As we proceed to the next gameweek, it is important to map out who the potential stars could be and to try and accommodate them in our team.

Check out Sportskeeda's playing XI for Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League.

Forwards

11. Harry Kane - Long Term

A disappointing start to the season for the Englishman but that should not deter owners from keeping faith in him as he still is one of the best forwards in the game. The player did hit the post late on in the game against Newcastle but failed to find the mark.

A weakened Chelsea could be the right opportunity to play Harry Kane, who has really enjoyed his time against both London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. The Blues have been badly hit by multiple suspensions and injuries which could mean disaster for them against rivals Spurs.

10. Steve Mounie - Differential

The former Montpellier man had a stellar debut against Crystal Palace and definitely has grabbed some eyeballs. At a budget price of £6m, Mounie might be the steal of the season in FPL and it would be a mistake to go to battle without him. The forward struck a brilliant header to open his tally and then scored another to wrap up the game 3-0 in Huddersfield's favour.

Huddersfield also have a bunch of easier fixtures on the trot and this could really help Mounie's goal tally. Their next two home fixtures are definitely the ones to look out for as they could give us more insight into the Benin international's game.

9. Roberto Firmino - Long Term

Firmino is now also the designated penalty taker for Liverpool

The cheapest and most efficient way to get into Liverpool's attack is Brazilian Roberto Firmino who delivered a goal and an assist last week against a rejuvenated Watford team. Despite the result not being in Liverpool's favour, one thing that was visible was their fluidity in attack. Firmino who plays as the centre-forward for the team is now also on penalty duty which makes him an added asset to your team.

With the attacking duo of Salah and Mane on either side, Liverpool will surely be a massive threat while attacking. Liverpool's next game is against Crystal Palace and there is a high probability that the fixture will end up with many goals.