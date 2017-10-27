FPL tips: 5 players you must get rid of

With gameweek 10 just around the corner, here's a quick look at the 5 players who must be sold in the Fantasy Premier League.

by Namanjeet Bhatia Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 20:22 IST

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Gameweek 9 marked the end of the first quarter of the Premier League season, and with a quarter of the season gone in the blink of an eye, it is easy to miss which of your golden FPL picks just turned into dead wood.

So, let's take a look at 5 such players you must sell before their value goes crashing down.

#5 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Midfielder- Manchester United)

Price: £8.3m (£0.2m loss from previous value)

Fixtures: Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton, Watford.

Mkhitaryan kicked the season off in an immaculate fashion providing 5 assists and scoring 1 goal in his first 5 fixtures, but now it seems like Manchester United's midfield Armenian is running out of firepower.

He has failed to contribute anything to the Manchester United attack in his last 3 games, and while it may be said in the Liverpool game he fell prey to Jose's negative approach, but in the games against Everton and Southampton, United scored 5 goals and Mkhitaryan failed to contribute anything to those 5.

Additionally, awful would be an understatement of his performance against Benfica in the Champions League, in which he lost possession 5 times in the midfield and showed very little, if any, creativity in the opposition half. Because of these disappointing performances, Mkhitaryan was dropped to the bench and failed to make an impact after he came on in United's surprise defeat to Huddersfield.

There is no doubt that the Armenian playmaker is a world-class player, but it just seems like he is going through a phase of bad form and with fixtures against tougher opposition coming up, his performances will surely be plagued by Jose Mourinho's tactics. So, it will be a wise move to get rid of him for now.