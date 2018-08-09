Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 7 best goalkeepers for your team

Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.38K   //    09 Aug 2018, 08:18 IST

Which goalkeeper should you buy for your fantasy team?

Goalkeepers usually prove to be a tricky prospect in a Fantasy Premier League team. Their total points seldom compare to that of midfielders or strikers and keepers are usually considered a buy and forget transfer.

Some fantasy football players even stick to the same goalkeeper for the whole season. Along with points from clean sheets, the saves made per game are their primary point accumulators.

Changes made to the bonus points system in recent seasons has allowed keepers to earn these points regularly, mostly to the benefit of mid-priced keepers or the ones playing in teams that allow more shots on goal.

What this means is that there are two types of high scoring goalies. The first type is ones that play for the big sides and get a lot of clean sheets but comparatively fewer bonus points. The second is the ones playing in mid-table sides getting a decent amount of clean sheets but higher saves to game ratio and hence more bonus points.

There are also two ways fantasy managers generally use goalkeepers. Players can buy a big-name goalie and keep a low priced one as a backup. Alternatively, they can get two mid-priced keepers and rotate between them depending on the fixtures.

Whatever style you prefer, here are the 7 best keepers to choose from going into the new season.

David de Gea (£6 million) - Manchester United


Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League
De Gea is a tremendous shot stopper

Getting the most obvious one out of the way at the start. The Man United shot-stopper is the most selected goalkeeper in the game at the moment (30%) and was also the highest point scorer of last season (172).

Man United had a tight defense in the last campaign shipping only one goal more than Man City. Much of that was down to the brilliance of De Gea who is considered one of the best in the world. The Spaniard kept a career-best 18 clean sheets last term which is nearly half the number of Premier League fixtures.

Known for making spectacular saves, De Gea managed 115 of those in the last term and accumulated an additional 10 bonus points.

Jose Mourinho's teams are known for their defensive solidity and it is expected that the Spaniard will keep adding to his clean sheets and goal saving statistics this term. Priced at £6 million and averse to any rotation, De Gea is the priciest but the most reliable of goalkeeping options in the Fantasy Premier League.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United David De Gea Alisson Becker Fantasy Premier League
Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
