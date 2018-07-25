Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United players to watch out for

Manoj Waykole
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    25 Jul 2018, 04:57 IST

Manchester United v San Jose Earthquakes
Jose Mourinho will be looking to win the Premier League title this season

FPL Gameweek 1 Deadline is on 10th August 19:00 BST. One can make unlimited changes in their FPL squad until GW 1 transfer deadline. It's time we get started drafting our team.

This series of articles will help you draft your team by creating a watchlist of every team in the Premier League. Today we take a look at Manchester United players.

Manchester United finished second last season in the Premier League, 19 points behind the champions Manchester City. Jose Mourinho is looking to bridge that gap this season. Diogo Dalot (£5.5m), Fred (£6.0m) and the goalkeeper Lee Grant (NA) are the new arrivals this season.

They have not finished with their transfer business yet. The transfer deadline for the Premier League is on 9th August. The players mentioned in this list will surely be regular starters and are immune to changes due to further arrivals at Manchester United.

Note: All the prices mentioned in this article are from the official website of FPL

#1 Paul Pogba - £8.0m

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Will Pogba justify his transfer fee this season?

Manchester United played with a three-man midfield at the end of last season. Paul Pogba (£8.0m) was the player who benefitted the most from that change. He began to show sparks of his form from his Juventus days. He fired 23 shots on target after Jose Mourinho opted for this change, more than any other player in the Premier League.

Fred's arrival will give Pogba the freedom to move forward on the pitch, playing on the left-hand side of the three-man midfield. This is the position where he played for Juventus and his form there had convinced Manchester United to pay the then world record fee.

He produced 6 goals and 13 assists last season even though he played the majority of the season in defensive midfield. His change in position will potentially improve those stats. Paul Pogba could become one of the FPL hits this season.

Manoj Waykole
CONTRIBUTOR
