Fantasy Premier League 2018: 5 bargain buys

gaurav sathe FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 06 Aug 2018, 11:15 IST

It is that time of the year when the Premier League football enthusiasts turn their focus to building their Fantasy Premier League. The prices of the consistent players have been inflating over the course of the last 2-3 years making it difficult for the Fantasy managers to have a well-balanced team.

Here, are some bargain buys that may give you much bang for a few bucks:

1. Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham United) – £4.5m (Goalkeeper)

The former Swansea shot-stopper is back in the Premier League, this time with West Ham. Last year he achieved 157 points which is only bettered by David de Gea (Manchester United) and Ederson (Manchester City).

He has also consistently provided 100+ points in the last four seasons.

2. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – £6.5m (Forward)

Aleksandar Mitrovic was on loan in Fulham last season. He scored 12 goals in 17 games for them. Great stats, ain't they? Mitrovic is physically strong and likes to lay off the ball, meaning other forwards can play off him if he's used as a target man.

He could prove to be a totally worth the money you spent on him.

3. Cenk Tosun (Everton) – £7m (Forward)

The Everton forward was free-scoring in last few games of the 2017 season. The Toffees have done a lot of transfer business lately.

He has had a great preseason. With Kevin Mirallas moving abroad, Cenk Tosun might be a great pick, if he finds his feet, that is. It'd best to keep an eye on him.

4. Leo Bonatini (Wolves) – £5m (Forward)

Bonatini scored 12 goals in his last campaign with wolves. The attacking duo of Helder Costa and Leo Bonatini could cause some chaos in the attacking third. He has the potential to be a great bargain buy this season.

5. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)- £6.5m (Midfielder)

This is a 19-year-old kid who could have a breakthrough season this time around. Having scored 15 goals in 46 games for Fulham last campaign, he is a major threat to the opposition.

With Fulham adding the likes of Mitrovic and André Schürrle, this could be a trio to watch.