Fantasy Premier League 2019-20: 6 cheap goalkeepers to consider for your FPL team

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Rui Patricio.

Goalkeepers are players often overlooked in Fantasy Premier League, with many managers opting to splash out on attacking players instead. This is a rookie error, however, as a carefully selected goalkeeper can easily surpass one hundred points throughout a season, which makes a big difference in the long-run.

One of the biggest mistakes FPL managers make is choosing a ‘keeper from a top-four side and moving onto the next player selection without a second thought. Just because this goalkeeper belongs to a top club doesn’t mean that he’ll necessarily pick up the most points each game week.

Instead, you should look out for the hidden gems belonging to sides that are perhaps aiming for a simple mid-table finish, as they’ll be content with dull 1-0 wins if it means that they can pick up three points and a cleansheet in the process.

Big clubs don’t do this, mainly because they can’t. Any side that comes up against these big sides will sit deep and invite pressure, making the big side susceptible to a counter-attack which could ruin your chances of picking up those cleansheet points.

With that said, here are six cheap goalkeepers who could really make an impact in your side this season.

#6 Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) - £5.0m

Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita has three cleansheets this season.

Vicente Guaita signed for Crystal Palace in the summer on a free transfer from Getafe. At 32 years old, Guaita’s transfer went largely unnoticed, with the attention, as far as goalies are concerned, being on the younger, more promising ‘keepers switching sides.

However, as is clear to see now, Guaita’s experience holds him in very good stead. It’s not easy to adjust to the Premier League, and many top players have failed in the past, but Guaita’s transition has been surprisingly smooth.

The Spaniard has featured in all eight Premier League games for Palace so far, picking up a respectable three cleansheets in the process. Crystal Palace’s defence isn’t the best, so managing to secure three cleansheets is a testament to his ability between the sticks.

As long as he stays fit it is difficult to see Guaita losing his role of being the first choice custodian, which makes him a reliable addition to your side.

Guaita has already secured 30 points in Fantasy Premier League, which is higher than most, and with a price tag of just £5.0m, he’s simply a bargain. Get him while his price is still low!

