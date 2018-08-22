Fantasy Premier League: 3 budget strikers you should keep a close eye on

Creating the perfect FPL team is quite a task. The moment you think you are getting everything right, something awful will happen and you will be back to square one. This season has been good for me so far. Having Richarlison from the start has hugely benefited me.

Spending on Mendi also seems to have paid off as his price is rising even more now. Aguero, and Mane both seem to have started well too.

I recently brought in Eden Hazard to my team as I believe he is going to start the next game against Newcastle. The Belgian winger has already got two assists to his name and I expect him to be a points machine under Sarri. Kante too is finding himself in the opposition's box a lot more this season. He could be a steal at his price.

There are a lot of other players that should be looked at closely by fantasy players. In this article, I talk only about the strikers. The premium options such as Kane, Aguero, Aubemayeng, and Firmino are known to everyone and hence I ignore them.

I focus on the players that are valued at less than £7. These players are perfect for the 3rd striker option in your fantasy team.

#1 Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney is an absolute steal at the moment. He is valued at a mere £6. As the season goes on, his price is bound to increase and so getting him now makes a lot of sense. In the first 2 games, he has given a total of 14 points which includes a goal and an assist.

Watford though has been promising so far and so there are a lot of Watford players you could consider for Fantasy Premier League. Pereyra costs £6.1 and is the pick of Watford players being selected by FPL players right now. Hughes too has been good so far giving players a total of 11 points so far. he is valued at a mere £5.

While all these players could be good buys I personally am going for Deeney. He is used to playing in the Premier League and is bound to score more in the future fixtures.

