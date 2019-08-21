Fantasy Premier League: 3 players who disappointed the most in Gameweek 2

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Gameweek 2 of the Fantasy Premier League, the football fantasy game devised by the Premier League saw disappointing returns from some highly-rated stars. While the highest number of points was achieved by a team called Abozahra from Egypt (119 points), the average score this gameweek was only 41 points.

Big stars such as Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Raul Jimenez failed to get on the scoresheet while Teemu Pukki of Norwich City netted a hat-trick against Newcastle United.

We pick out three players who disappointed us the most in Gameweek 2.

#1 Mohamed Salah

It goes without saying that the first name on this list is Mohamed Salah's. The Egyptian right-winger who plays for Liverpool costs a whopping 12.5m but returned a measly three points when the Reds squared off against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Salah's front-line partners Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored a goal each with the former even netting the assist to the latter's goal in the 71st minute. The Egyptian, who had scored a goal and bagged an assist against Norwich City in Liverpool's first game of the Premier League season, disappointed his 41.1 per cent ownership on Saturday with only three points.

Perhaps the fact that he played 120 minutes in the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea midweek affected him.

It's no surprise, therefore, that 2,37,574 FPL managers have already transferred him out before Gameweek 3.

#2 Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser

AFC Bournemouth's left winger Ryan Fraser was another player who disappointed his owners in Gameweek 2. The Scotsman did not get either a goal or an assist but instead was booked in the 64th minute in the Cherries' game against Sheffield United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

This meant that he bagged only two points in Gameweek 2 and adding to the one point he got in Gameweek 1, his tally stands at a disappointing 3 points in two gameweeks. Fraser has been transferred out by 2,28,891 FPL managers already ahead of Gameweek 2. Who can blame them?

#3 Andrew Robertson

Liverpool FC v Norwich City - Premier League

Another Liverpool player who finds his name on this list is left-back Andrew Robertson. The Scotsman returned a meagre 2 points in Gameweek 2 which added to the two points he got in Gameweek 1 takes his tally to 4 points.

Robertson was highly fancied to keep a clean sheet and register an assist or two when Liverpool travelled to the St Mary's Stadium to play Southampton, but it was not to be.

Liverpool have not managed to keep a clean sheet in either of their Premier League games, and this will be a worrying fact for those FPL managers who have the Reds' defenders in their ranks. Robertson has already been transferred out by 1,59,414 FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 3 which begins on Friday.