Fantasy Premier League: 3 top-scoring players from Gameweek 6

Bernardo Silva celebrating his goal against Cardiff City

It was a weekend full of goals, 23 to be precise. Burnley finally got their first win of the season, while it was usual business for Liverpool and Manchester City who ousted to convincing victories in their respective games.

Elsewhere, It was Chelsea who dropped their first points of the campaign against West Ham whilst Arsenal apparently keep their first clean-sheet of the league. Also, for everyone's disappointment the ace defender Benjamin Mendy remains sidelined with a foot injury for the second week in succession. Nonetheless, lets take a look at the top 3 players who bagged maximum fantasy points for Gameweek 6.

Joel Matip

Out of the Blue, Joel Matip topped the charts with 15 points with a splendid goal and a clean sheet to his name.The Liverpool Central Defender was included in the starting line-up ahead of Joe Gomez in this fixture and it was totally a case of maximum utilisation of the opportunity that was handed over to him.

Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese ace was back in the headlines for Gameweek 6 by scoring a goal and assisting one as Manchester City went on the road towards Wales to visit Cardiff City. Silva grabbed a total of 14 fantasy points to the contentment of all his fantasy managers.

Aaron Lennon

Burnley tasted their first victory of the season in the Premier League as Lennon took charge of the proceedings for Burnely against a in-form Bournemouth side. The former Spurs man scored after Gudmundsson waylaid a sublime pass for Lennon to find the back of the net. He points tally of 13 gives him a join-third place for the top fantasy points alongside City's Ilkay Gundagon.

Furthermore, there were Riyad Mahrez, Ashley Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho all tied up at 12 points to lead their formidable sides to commendable victories for the weekend. Stay tuned for more tips on the upcoming Gameweek 7. Until next time, Good luck to all you Fantasy Premier League managers.