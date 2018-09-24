Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: 3 top-scoring players from Gameweek 6

Dan R
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
294   //    24 Sep 2018, 21:12 IST

Bernardo Silva celebrating his goal against Cardiff City
Bernardo Silva celebrating his goal against Cardiff City

It was a weekend full of goals, 23 to be precise. Burnley finally got their first win of the season, while it was usual business for Liverpool and Manchester City who ousted to convincing victories in their respective games.

Elsewhere, It was Chelsea who dropped their first points of the campaign against West Ham whilst Arsenal apparently keep their first clean-sheet of the league. Also, for everyone's disappointment the ace defender Benjamin Mendy remains sidelined with a foot injury for the second week in succession. Nonetheless, lets take a look at the top 3 players who bagged maximum fantasy points for Gameweek 6.

Joel Matip

Out of the Blue, Joel Matip topped the charts with 15 points with a splendid goal and a clean sheet to his name.The Liverpool Central Defender was included in the starting line-up ahead of Joe Gomez in this fixture and it was totally a case of maximum utilisation of the opportunity that was handed over to him.

Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese ace was back in the headlines for Gameweek 6 by scoring a goal and assisting one as Manchester City went on the road towards Wales to visit Cardiff City. Silva grabbed a total of 14 fantasy points to the contentment of all his fantasy managers.

Aaron Lennon

Burnley tasted their first victory of the season in the Premier League as Lennon took charge of the proceedings for Burnely against a in-form Bournemouth side. The former Spurs man scored after Gudmundsson waylaid a sublime pass for Lennon to find the back of the net. He points tally of 13 gives him a join-third place for the top fantasy points alongside City's Ilkay Gundagon.

Furthermore, there were Riyad Mahrez, Ashley Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho all tied up at 12 points to lead their formidable sides to commendable victories for the weekend. Stay tuned for more tips on the upcoming Gameweek 7. Until next time, Good luck to all you Fantasy Premier League managers.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Alexandre Lacazette Mohamed Salah Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips Leisure Reading
Dan R
CONTRIBUTOR
Fantasy Premier League: 3 tips for managers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier league 2018-19: Gameweek 6 analysis and tips
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 3 scoring players from...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 alternatives for Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Quick Recap of All Matches from Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 Review: Mohamed Salah...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 must have players for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Premier League (2018-19): Key takeaways from gameweek five
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 picks of Gameweek 6
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us