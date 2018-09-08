Fantasy Premier League: 5 Best Budget defenders for next 5 Gameweeks

Leicester City - Premier League

Four GWs have passed, and we all can understand now how important a defender can be for our FPL Squads. Most of the FPL squads have already added Marcos Alonso, Benjamin Mendy, Kieran Trippier & Andrew Robertson. These four are the central premium defenders with the very high percentage of ownership. But one thing that can take our squad to top 1000 list is the 4th defender. This 4th defender can provide an excellent boost to our rank. Also, if someone is looking to use 4-3-3 or 5-3-2 formation, these could be your options:

#5 Jose Holebas (£4.8) - Watford

Holebas might outscore many midfielders this FPL season

The 34-year old Greek international can play both as a left back and a left winger and has been involved with Watford for the past three seasons. Watford has started the season very strongly, winning their four games so far. Holebas had a very important role in helping Watford achieve this feat.

He has already scored 34 points, standing only next to Marcos Alonso in the list, who is pretty expensive. If you need a good budget defender, this could be your pick. His price would definitely get an increase in upcoming Gameweeks, so it would be better to catch him now. He could create a big difference in points.

