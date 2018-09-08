Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 Best Budget Midfielders To Help Boost Your Points

Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.26K   //    08 Sep 2018, 14:08 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League
Ruben Neves

Four Gameweeks have passed, and many FPL managers know the importance of midfielders in their squads. Midfielders can make or break your overall rank in FPL, so it is highly important to select the five best midfielders. But unfortunately, FPL squads have budget restrictions. Everyone is aware of the ability of Eden Hazard, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Richarlison, but the main difference in FPL points are created by these budget-friendly midfielders.

Furthermore, a 4th or 5th midfielder can give a great boost to your overall rank. If someone is looking to use 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation, these could be your best options:

#5 Jean Michael Seri (£5.4) - Fulham

Jean Seri
Jean Seri

The Ivorian midfielder joined Fulham back in July, despite being linked with United, Chelsea and Arsenal. In 4 Gameweeks, he has already shown his potential by scoring one goal and one assist with the tally of 20 FPL points. With his price still under £5.5, he could be a very good pick for many FPL managers for upcoming Gameweeks.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Watford FC Ryan Fraser Ruben Neves Fantasy Premier League Football Top 5/Top 10 Fantasy Premier League Tips
Dheeraj Raja
CONTRIBUTOR
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 4
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: The 7 best budget strikers
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 budget strikers you should keep...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Possible replacements for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fantasy Premier League players after week 1
RELATED STORY
3 players you should keep a close eye on - Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
4 players to watch out for after Fantasy Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018: 5 bargain buys
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Best players to sign from the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 underdogs that could upset the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us