Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 Best Budget Midfielders To Help Boost Your Points

Ruben Neves

Four Gameweeks have passed, and many FPL managers know the importance of midfielders in their squads. Midfielders can make or break your overall rank in FPL, so it is highly important to select the five best midfielders. But unfortunately, FPL squads have budget restrictions. Everyone is aware of the ability of Eden Hazard, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Richarlison, but the main difference in FPL points are created by these budget-friendly midfielders.

Furthermore, a 4th or 5th midfielder can give a great boost to your overall rank. If someone is looking to use 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formation, these could be your best options:

#5 Jean Michael Seri (£5.4) - Fulham

Jean Seri

The Ivorian midfielder joined Fulham back in July, despite being linked with United, Chelsea and Arsenal. In 4 Gameweeks, he has already shown his potential by scoring one goal and one assist with the tally of 20 FPL points. With his price still under £5.5, he could be a very good pick for many FPL managers for upcoming Gameweeks.

