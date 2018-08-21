Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3

Pratyush Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    21 Aug 2018, 17:57 IST

Gameweek 2 was another high scoring group of matches, much to the delight of Fantasy Managers. Points were generally aplenty along with the goals. There were no surprise results again, with the only exception being Manchester United's defeat to Brighton. The big hitters in Man City and Liverpool gave decent returns.

Going into the third gameweek, there are many budget options to choose from. This has been primarily due to mid-table teams performing well in terms of goals at the start of the season. Adding to this, there also have been some really high performing defenders.

Also read: 7 best budget options after Gameweek 1

To keep the options a budget choice, we have set a limit of £5 for defenders and £7 for midfielders and forwards. Here are the 7 best budget options to choose after gameweek 2.

Richarlison- Everton (MF) (£6.7m)

Everton v Valencia - Pre-Season Friendly
Richarlison has continued his trend of opening the season strongly

Everton's new signing in midfield continued his goalscoring form into the second gameweek and has already taken his tally to 3 for the season. His price, as a result, has already gone up in value and might rise further through the week.

Richarlison has thus far played the role that many expected Sigurdsson to play for his side. He has popped up in the box regularly almost playing as the striker at times. His goal threat looks even superior to than the main attacker in the side that is Cenk Tosun, who is yet to grab a goal.

The Brazilian had started the previous season in similar form and was regular in providing goals and assists. That, however, stopped after the opening months and is perhaps the only threat to consider while getting him.

Will he continue to provide regularly throughout the season or is he another one of those form players who give returns in patches?

Whatever may be the case. Richarlison gives a great value for money in midfield.








1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Luke Shaw Henrikh Mkhitaryan Fantasy Football
Pratyush Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Fantasy Premier League- 7 best budget options after...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 must have players for Gameweek...
RELATED STORY
15 Budget options for the 2017-18 Fantasy premier league...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 tips for managers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
3 players you should keep a close eye on - Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Most value for money pick...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League 2018: Gameweek 1 roundup
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 7 best goalkeepers for...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top 5 differential picks for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us