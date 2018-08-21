Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3

Pratyush Chauhan

Gameweek 2 was another high scoring group of matches, much to the delight of Fantasy Managers. Points were generally aplenty along with the goals. There were no surprise results again, with the only exception being Manchester United's defeat to Brighton. The big hitters in Man City and Liverpool gave decent returns.

Going into the third gameweek, there are many budget options to choose from. This has been primarily due to mid-table teams performing well in terms of goals at the start of the season. Adding to this, there also have been some really high performing defenders.

To keep the options a budget choice, we have set a limit of £5 for defenders and £7 for midfielders and forwards. Here are the 7 best budget options to choose after gameweek 2.

Richarlison- Everton (MF) (£6.7m)

Richarlison has continued his trend of opening the season strongly

Everton's new signing in midfield continued his goalscoring form into the second gameweek and has already taken his tally to 3 for the season. His price, as a result, has already gone up in value and might rise further through the week.

Richarlison has thus far played the role that many expected Sigurdsson to play for his side. He has popped up in the box regularly almost playing as the striker at times. His goal threat looks even superior to than the main attacker in the side that is Cenk Tosun, who is yet to grab a goal.

The Brazilian had started the previous season in similar form and was regular in providing goals and assists. That, however, stopped after the opening months and is perhaps the only threat to consider while getting him.

Will he continue to provide regularly throughout the season or is he another one of those form players who give returns in patches?

Whatever may be the case. Richarlison gives a great value for money in midfield.

