Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: 5 best strikers to buy in September 

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
766   //    30 Aug 2018, 11:25 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Aguero is a must buy this season!

The striker's position just like the previous season has lagged a bit behind the midfielders in terms of points. A lot more is expected of the forward big hitters in terms of goals and consistent points return.

The opening month of the season gave us an Aguero hat trick, a first-ever August haul by Harry Kane. These two remained the only high priced strikers who delivered a moderate amount of goods. There is, however, room for a lot more. While others such as Lukaku and Morata have disappointed while some like Aubameyang have failed to even open their account.

This has indeed led to the rise of budget-priced forwards such as Callum Wilson, Mitrovic, Zaha and such.

Choosing the best one to go for September will be based on their fixtures list, their team's current form, personal form as well as their ability to start every game.

Here are the 5 best strikers to buy in September

#1 Sergio Aguero (£11.3) - Manchester City

If he wasn't already in your must-have list, one look at his September fixtures will make you want to get the Argentinian in your team as soon as you can.

Manchester City play Newcastle, Fulham, Cardiff and Brighton in their next 4 fixtures. Among these, only the game at Cardiff is away from the Etihad. You would definitely bank on Aguero to be among a lot of goals in this time. Might even expect him to match his point haul of 20 from GW 2. Fulham and Cardiff are both promoted sides, Newcastle is currently shipping in goals by the dozen and Brighton is rarely good away from home.

City have started the season in prime fashion even though they failed to defeat Wolves away from home. Their attack still looks impervious and Aguero remains a central figure as their attacking threat.

FPL players might miss a lot of points if they go without City players and especially Aguero in the month of September.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Sergio Aguero Harry Kane Fantasy Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Top scoring players from the...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Is Benjamin Mendy a must have...
RELATED STORY
Home Grown Players Rule in Premier League. Stats and reality
RELATED STORY
5 Football Stars Tipped To Shine In The Upcoming Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5...
RELATED STORY
5 must-have players for your Fantasy Premier League team
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Tips and tricks to score more...
RELATED STORY
A look at the greatest Premier League teams of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us