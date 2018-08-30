Fantasy Premier League: 5 best strikers to buy in September

Aguero is a must buy this season!

The striker's position just like the previous season has lagged a bit behind the midfielders in terms of points. A lot more is expected of the forward big hitters in terms of goals and consistent points return.

The opening month of the season gave us an Aguero hat trick, a first-ever August haul by Harry Kane. These two remained the only high priced strikers who delivered a moderate amount of goods. There is, however, room for a lot more. While others such as Lukaku and Morata have disappointed while some like Aubameyang have failed to even open their account.

This has indeed led to the rise of budget-priced forwards such as Callum Wilson, Mitrovic, Zaha and such.

Choosing the best one to go for September will be based on their fixtures list, their team's current form, personal form as well as their ability to start every game.

Here are the 5 best strikers to buy in September

#1 Sergio Aguero (£11.3) - Manchester City

If he wasn't already in your must-have list, one look at his September fixtures will make you want to get the Argentinian in your team as soon as you can.

Manchester City play Newcastle, Fulham, Cardiff and Brighton in their next 4 fixtures. Among these, only the game at Cardiff is away from the Etihad. You would definitely bank on Aguero to be among a lot of goals in this time. Might even expect him to match his point haul of 20 from GW 2. Fulham and Cardiff are both promoted sides, Newcastle is currently shipping in goals by the dozen and Brighton is rarely good away from home.

City have started the season in prime fashion even though they failed to defeat Wolves away from home. Their attack still looks impervious and Aguero remains a central figure as their attacking threat.

FPL players might miss a lot of points if they go without City players and especially Aguero in the month of September.

