Fantasy Premier League: 5 hidden gems in the game

A quarter of the season has gone by and now there are a number of must-haves and ones to avoid in the Fantasy Premier League. In between these two extremes, we have what makes up the bulk of the FPL players list available for selection. Many are average point-givers and squad builders, but within them hide a few really good bargains which have eluded the majority of the FPL manager's eyes.

We look at 5 of those players in this list as the EPL heads into December. These players have mostly a pretty low ownership- less than 5% in most cases and are not usually visible in the initial leaderboard section.

Their lower than the top score up to this point might be attributed to certain factors. These players might have missed games due to injury or suspension, their team might just be getting out of a tough run of fixtures, or they might just be from the lower end teams in the league which do not generally gather too many points.

Here are the top 5 hidden gems in the FPL at this point.

#5 Ricardo Pereira - Leicester City

Pereira has been regularly supplying attacking returns for his team

The Foxes have had a pretty average showing in FPL thus far in accordance to their Premier League season. Jamie Vardy, in particular, being unable to provide a good return and midfielder James Maddison having drifted away from regular scoring after an impressive start. It has been their new defensive acquisition Pereira who has been quietly racking up the points.

While many opted for Harry Macguire in defence, the Portuguese full-back has provided good attacking returns to score 49 points so far. He has 1 goal and 3 assists to his name. Coupled with 4 clean sheets and 6 bonus points he makes a good choice in defence coming in at £5.

Pereira has been rotated out of the team a couple of times this season but has also played at the right wing in a few games. He has a knack for putting in good crosses which increases his fantasy appeal.

Currently selected by about 5% of the Fantasy population, Pereira might soon grow up to be featured in the defensive leaderboard and get his ownership increased.

