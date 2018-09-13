Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players to look forward to in Gameweek 5

mahesh lamsal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
505   //    13 Sep 2018, 17:17 IST

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero

With the international break over, Premier League fans can now enjoy this week's action as there are some mouth-watering clashes this weekend. Liverpool will visit Wembley to face Spurs in this week opener while Manchester United will travel to Vicarage Road to take on in-form Watford.

Gameweek 4 turned out to be a dismal week for the managers who had Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah in their squad. Neither of those heavyweights could manage to sneak in a goal. Last week was dominated by midfielders as Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling and Eden Hazard managed to rack up more than 10 points each.

Ahead of this week's action, we look at five players who could bring in heavy points and not disrupt your team balance for the future Gameweeks.

#5 Goalkeeper- Ederson (Manchester City- £5.6m)

Ederson
Ederson playing for Manchester City

Ederson may seem heavy investment (£5.6m) considering the fact that Etheridge (£4.6m) of Cardiff City has been at the top of the pile in goalkeeping list. But, Manchester City fixtures for the next four weeks are relatively easier than that of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Ederson may have kept only one clean sheet this season so far but looking at the upcoming matches we are confident that he will rack at least five or six points for next two-three games. Manchester City will host Fulham this week, will travel to Wales to face Cardiff City in the sixth Gameweek and will host Brighton the week after that at Etihad Stadium. He may seem expensive but will definitely score some points for your team.

Alisson (£5.6), who has already scored 22 points this season, may have had a good start to this season but his next four games will be against Spurs, Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester City. So, I expect the managers to throw Alisson for four weeks as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is also on a similar price to Ederson but I wouldn’t trust him looking at the way Manchester United are sneaking goals this season. Ederson may seem expensive but he seems to be on a safe zone.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Sadio Mane
mahesh lamsal
CONTRIBUTOR
10 best players to transfer into your current Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Tips and tricks to score more...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Forwards in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
FPL 2018/19: Captain Choices for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 18/19: Top 5 midfield options...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Top 5 Players to watch in...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best young players in the league
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 key areas and players to avoid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us