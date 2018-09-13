Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players to look forward to in Gameweek 5

With the international break over, Premier League fans can now enjoy this week's action as there are some mouth-watering clashes this weekend. Liverpool will visit Wembley to face Spurs in this week opener while Manchester United will travel to Vicarage Road to take on in-form Watford.

Gameweek 4 turned out to be a dismal week for the managers who had Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah in their squad. Neither of those heavyweights could manage to sneak in a goal. Last week was dominated by midfielders as Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling and Eden Hazard managed to rack up more than 10 points each.

Ahead of this week's action, we look at five players who could bring in heavy points and not disrupt your team balance for the future Gameweeks.

#5 Goalkeeper- Ederson (Manchester City- £5.6m)

Ederson may seem heavy investment (£5.6m) considering the fact that Etheridge (£4.6m) of Cardiff City has been at the top of the pile in goalkeeping list. But, Manchester City fixtures for the next four weeks are relatively easier than that of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Ederson may have kept only one clean sheet this season so far but looking at the upcoming matches we are confident that he will rack at least five or six points for next two-three games. Manchester City will host Fulham this week, will travel to Wales to face Cardiff City in the sixth Gameweek and will host Brighton the week after that at Etihad Stadium. He may seem expensive but will definitely score some points for your team.

Alisson (£5.6), who has already scored 22 points this season, may have had a good start to this season but his next four games will be against Spurs, Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester City. So, I expect the managers to throw Alisson for four weeks as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is also on a similar price to Ederson but I wouldn’t trust him looking at the way Manchester United are sneaking goals this season. Ederson may seem expensive but he seems to be on a safe zone.

