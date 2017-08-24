Fantasy Premier League: 5 players you must have in your team for Gameweek 3

Big games this weekend call for a minor reshuffling of your fantasy team.

@sagunsudhir by Sagun Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 16:55 IST

Gameweek 2 sprang quite a few surprises which must have surely delighted some of the Fantasy Premier League players. For instance, those who had Eric Bailly in their team were rewarded with 15 points and even more if the Ivorian was their captain. And those with Aguero in their team would have been sorely disappointed with the outcome of the Manchester City vs Everton match on Monday night.

Those who missed out on the big points in the second week, read on and get these players who are likely to fetch considerable points this weekend.

#1 Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

The new Manchester United number 9 has started his Old Trafford career in fine fashion as he has scored 3 goals in 2 League games. The Belgian forward is evidently one of the most popular players in Fantasy Premier League as he has been selected by 56.7% of the users.

And those who have not yet picked Lukaku, it is perhaps the right time to act.

Lukaku has a good record against Leicester City too, who Manchester United entertain on Saturday at Old Trafford. He has scored 5 goals and assisted 1 in 7 outings against the Foxes. In fact, the last time Lukaku faced Leicester City back in April, his two goals inspired Everton to come back from 2-1 down to win the game 4-2.

Odds are well in favour of Lukaku to continue scoring in his fourth straight competitive match for United.