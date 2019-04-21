Fantasy Premier League: 4 players you must have in your Fantasy squad until the season end

Andrew Robertson is in scintillating form this season.

The Premier League is in its business end, with Manchester City and Liverpool fighting for the coveted prize, and so is the race amongst the Fantasy Premier League managers. All the FPL bosses are trying to cover up the lost points or consolidate their positions in the mini-leagues.

The Fantasy team owners need to plan astutely for the players who will fetch them vital scores in the concluding chapters of this year's competition.

Multiple parameters will assist us in assembling the correct pool of players. ICT (Influence, Creativity, and Threat) index and the run of fixtures for the selected player's team. ICT index is a valuable feature to analyse a player's potential as an FPL asset.

The Influence parameter shows the impact of a player on his team's scoring and winning games. The ICT index's first criterion is Influence.

Influence not only depicts the impact of attacking players but also takes into account the defensive actions of goalkeepers and defenders.

Creativity reads the player's performance in terms of generating goal-scoring opportunities for his team. This variable helps in judging the returns a player can provide in terms of assists and monitors his attacking position.

Factors like crosses and final pass also Contribute to the Creativity variable.

Threat gauges a player on his goal-scoring potential. The player most likely to score has a higher ratio of this variable.

The Threat parameter not only estimates by the shots on goal but also on the attacking positions the player occupies, giving a clear view of his goal scoring calibre.

The prediction of a player's FPL scores can be made using the ICT index and his run of fixtures. Based on this observation, let us look at four players set to return significant points in the unfinished game weeks.

#4 Andrew Robertson (£6.8m)

Andrew Robertson is on a purple patch this season, establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the league. The Scottish is a must in FPL teams this season, yielding points for owners consistently, with a ppm(points per million) ratio of 27.35.

Liverpool boasts a rock-solid midfield, keeping 17 clean sheets so far this season. Robertson is a creative outlet for the Scousers, crossing the ball 407 times and has created nine league goals so far.

The left-back has an ICT index of 160.6 and a high creativity measure of 663.2. Such a figure promises healthy points tally in upcoming games.

Andy has collected 186 points so far and looks set to surpass 196-mark, the record of most points by a defender set by Joleon Lescott for Everton in 2007/08.

The Reds have mouth-watering fixtures until the season end and keeping Andrew in FPL squad for rest of the season is imperative. Liverpool does not have a double game-week but the ease of fixtures promises high points return for the defender.

