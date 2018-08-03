Fantasy Premier League: 7 alternatives for Mohamed Salah

Salah is selected by a whopping 51% currently

Mohammed Salah had a stellar campaign last season. Scoring 32 goals and assisting another 12. The Egyptian gathered a total of 303 in the Fantasy Premier league beating by some distance the next best total of Raheem Sterling at 229.

Carrying huge expectations of taking that form into this season, Fantasy managers have to cough up £13 for his services this time around. This has divided fantasy managers right through the middle with 51% of the players deciding to give him a place in their side. This is a sizable amount with the rest of the players supposedly taking a huge risk if the Egyptian gets anywhere close to his last season's returns.

But what if the second season syndrome kicks him and by some miracle, Salah does not deliver this season? Even if he does, is that price too much to ask for one player and would you rather free up funds to have other Fantasy big hitters? Here are a few who can be considered as an alternative

#7 Sadio Mané - Liverpool (£9.5)

Mane is a cheaper alternative to Salah

How about starting with his fellow Liverpool teammate who offers plenty of goal threat himself. Priced at £9.5, Mané is listed as a midfielder like Salah and plays on the opposite flank. Mane isn't goal shy at all as he scored 10 and assisted another 8 last time around giving a point total of 147.

That might increase this year if the Senegalese forward's pre-season form is taken into account. He has scored against both the Manchester clubs in the friendlies and looks sharp going into the new season. Mane assures both goals and assists and would probably be owned by more than his current 14% if he was at a different club.

Mane's stock will rise if he manages to outperform Salah in the opening game weeks. For now, he seems to be a good alternative who frees up about £3.5 to be used in the squad.

