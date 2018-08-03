Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: 7 alternatives for Mohamed Salah

Pratyush
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.39K   //    03 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Salah is selected by a whopping 51% currently

Mohammed Salah had a stellar campaign last season. Scoring 32 goals and assisting another 12. The Egyptian gathered a total of 303 in the Fantasy Premier league beating by some distance the next best total of Raheem Sterling at 229.

Carrying huge expectations of taking that form into this season, Fantasy managers have to cough up £13 for his services this time around. This has divided fantasy managers right through the middle with 51% of the players deciding to give him a place in their side. This is a sizable amount with the rest of the players supposedly taking a huge risk if the Egyptian gets anywhere close to his last season's returns.

But what if the second season syndrome kicks him and by some miracle, Salah does not deliver this season? Even if he does, is that price too much to ask for one player and would you rather free up funds to have other Fantasy big hitters? Here are a few who can be considered as an alternative

#7 Sadio Mané - Liverpool (£9.5)

Liverpool v A.S. Roma - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One
Mane is a cheaper alternative to Salah

How about starting with his fellow Liverpool teammate who offers plenty of goal threat himself. Priced at £9.5, Mané is listed as a midfielder like Salah and plays on the opposite flank. Mane isn't goal shy at all as he scored 10 and assisted another 8 last time around giving a point total of 147.

That might increase this year if the Senegalese forward's pre-season form is taken into account. He has scored against both the Manchester clubs in the friendlies and looks sharp going into the new season. Mane assures both goals and assists and would probably be owned by more than his current 14% if he was at a different club.

Mane's stock will rise if he manages to outperform Salah in the opening game weeks. For now, he seems to be a good alternative who frees up about £3.5 to be used in the squad.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Kane Mohamed Salah Fantasy Premier League Football Top 5/Top 10
Pratyush
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018-19: Contenders for the Golden Boot...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool will NOT win the Premier League in 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: 5 biggest surprises of the season
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Man Utd to offer £100...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs who were dismantled by Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
7 EPL Golden Boot Winners that Salah has Surpassed this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Best XI without Manchester City players
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who can win Ballon d'Or in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us