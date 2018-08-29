Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 4

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
313   //    29 Aug 2018, 10:52 IST

After two high scoring GWs, the third one turned out to be a tricky one. For the first time in the season, Manchester City did not give a good points return which made it tough for the squads having three City players. Manchester United disappointed again and their defence is without a clean sheet as yet this season.

While there was also business as usual with Mohammad Salah getting his customary goal and Chelsea too continuing their winning streak with Eden Hazard back in the starting line up and scoring.

The past three GWs have also given us many budget options. A few of them are a good bet for the next Gameweek or further. For reference, we have kept the price of defenders capped to £5, while midfielders and forwards have been capped to £7.

Here are the best budget pics for Gameweek 4

Lucas Moura (£7) - Tottenham Mf

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Moura is a great value for price prospect

A price rise is imminent after his brace in the last game against Man United, so fantasy managers who want him in their side are advised to do so quickly.

Lucas Moura didn't quite hit it in the Spurs side after his arrival in January from PSG. This might have led to him being priced as a budget option this year in the FPL. The Brazilian however, has started the season as a strike partner to Harry Kane and has dazzled with his performances.

Moura has scored 3 goals in as many games and has looked particularly troublesome on the counter. His starting place looks secure with Son still out for the Asian Cup and with Tottenham's current lack of alternatives. Moura so far has given the best return (24) of any Spurs player and if he keeps this up, his price would be a steal.









1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Fulham FC Football Tottenham Hotspur Lucas Moura Aleksandar Mitrovic Fantasy Football
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Fantasy Premier League: The 7 best budget strikers
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Best players to sign from the...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018: 5 bargain buys
RELATED STORY
4 players to watch out for after Fantasy Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 3-1 Fulham: 3 Talking points from the London Derby
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Preview, head to head, team...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest London derbies
RELATED STORY
5 Americans who had successful stints in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League- 7 best budget options after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us