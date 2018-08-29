Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 4

Pratyush Chauhan

After two high scoring GWs, the third one turned out to be a tricky one. For the first time in the season, Manchester City did not give a good points return which made it tough for the squads having three City players. Manchester United disappointed again and their defence is without a clean sheet as yet this season.

While there was also business as usual with Mohammad Salah getting his customary goal and Chelsea too continuing their winning streak with Eden Hazard back in the starting line up and scoring.

The past three GWs have also given us many budget options. A few of them are a good bet for the next Gameweek or further. For reference, we have kept the price of defenders capped to £5, while midfielders and forwards have been capped to £7.

Here are the best budget pics for Gameweek 4

Lucas Moura (£7) - Tottenham Mf

Moura is a great value for price prospect

A price rise is imminent after his brace in the last game against Man United, so fantasy managers who want him in their side are advised to do so quickly.

Lucas Moura didn't quite hit it in the Spurs side after his arrival in January from PSG. This might have led to him being priced as a budget option this year in the FPL. The Brazilian however, has started the season as a strike partner to Harry Kane and has dazzled with his performances.

Moura has scored 3 goals in as many games and has looked particularly troublesome on the counter. His starting place looks secure with Son still out for the Asian Cup and with Tottenham's current lack of alternatives. Moura so far has given the best return (24) of any Spurs player and if he keeps this up, his price would be a steal.

