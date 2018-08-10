Fantasy Premier League: The 7 best budget strikers

King looks sharp going into the new season

Budget forwards are a valuable asset in the FPL- There is usually one in every team and seldom do we see a trio made up by high priced strike force. This is due to the fact that strikers are significantly higher priced than the rest of their compatriots.

In recent seasons, high scoring midfielders have bridged that gap but since the fantasy game is one for the goals; the forward options will always end up high on the price front.

This doesn't mean that you cannot find ones that are cheap yet are regular goal grabbers. Every season regularly throws up a number of underrated forwards who perform above expectations.

Due to the brilliance of Salah last season, midfielders finished above forwards on points scored last term. This has led to an expected shift to midfield heavy teams this season and has given us many potential overlooked bargains when it comes to the strikers.

Here are the 7 of the best budget strikers to choose for your teams.

#7 Josh King (£6.5) - Bournemouth

The breakout budget option from the 16/17 season. Can Joshua King repeat his goalscoring heroics again this season?

Fantasy players will certainly hope so. His fierce form in front of goal saw him score 16 goals in the 16/17 season, making him a fantasy football favourite. He couldn't quite reach the same heights in the next season and scored only half that number while providing another 4 assists. As a result, his price has fallen slightly this season making him a decent budget option and possibly a great bargain.

The Norwegian striker has had an impressive pre-season where he has played most number of minutes of all the striker at the club while scoring 4 goals.

His form looks to be ripe going into the season. With a well laid out set of fixtures for Bournemouth coming up, King would be expected a goalscoring run and might become a fantasy football favourite again.

