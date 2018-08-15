Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2

Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:45 IST

Gameweek 1 in the FPL did not disappoint. It brought us plenty of goals and points. There were no shock results and in general, there was plenty of smooth sailing.

But this doesn't the upcoming weeks will not throw us a curveball or two. The Premier League is ripe for surprises and managers need to be ready for such events. However, there isn't much we can do except analyze the options available to us, predict their future returns and hope that things continue to fall into place.

The players to watch are the ones expected to gather good returns in the next weekend of matches. There are a couple of wild cards thrown in as well and it would serve a fantasy manager well to have them in their team rather than not.

Aguero (£11) - Man City

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Aguero was a constant threat against Arsenal

The Argentinian forward couldn't get a goalscoring return in the first game week but you can bet on him to grab his first goal or goals of the season against Huddlesfield.

Huddersfield conceded thrice against Chelsea and did not look particularly resolute at the back. Man City play at home and look to be in imperious form even at this early stage in the season.

The match promises to be a one-sided goal fest and might get worse for the Terriers who avoided relegation last season much to the surprise of many.

Aguero has already scored twice against Chelsea in the Community Shield and has a great record of scoring against the lower placed teams.

Unless we get a surprise result at the Etihad on Sunday, Aguero is probably a pretty safe bet for the captain's armband.

Also to watch- Bernardo Silva

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Sergio Aguero Harry Kane Fantasy Premier League
Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 7 best goalkeepers for...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 alternatives for Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 6 new signings to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Transfer Window: 10 Best Deadline Day Signings In Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 fascinating facts about the 2008-09 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
ESPN Luck Index: Liverpool robbed, and Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Predicting every Premier League club's Best Player this...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Golden Boot Contenders  for the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Top four predictions for the 18-19 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
7 EPL Golden Boot Winners that Salah has Surpassed this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us