Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2

Gameweek 1 in the FPL did not disappoint. It brought us plenty of goals and points. There were no shock results and in general, there was plenty of smooth sailing.

But this doesn't the upcoming weeks will not throw us a curveball or two. The Premier League is ripe for surprises and managers need to be ready for such events. However, there isn't much we can do except analyze the options available to us, predict their future returns and hope that things continue to fall into place.

The players to watch are the ones expected to gather good returns in the next weekend of matches. There are a couple of wild cards thrown in as well and it would serve a fantasy manager well to have them in their team rather than not.

Aguero (£11) - Man City

Aguero was a constant threat against Arsenal

The Argentinian forward couldn't get a goalscoring return in the first game week but you can bet on him to grab his first goal or goals of the season against Huddlesfield.

Huddersfield conceded thrice against Chelsea and did not look particularly resolute at the back. Man City play at home and look to be in imperious form even at this early stage in the season.

The match promises to be a one-sided goal fest and might get worse for the Terriers who avoided relegation last season much to the surprise of many.

Aguero has already scored twice against Chelsea in the Community Shield and has a great record of scoring against the lower placed teams.

Unless we get a surprise result at the Etihad on Sunday, Aguero is probably a pretty safe bet for the captain's armband.

Also to watch- Bernardo Silva

