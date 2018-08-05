Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Best players to sign from the promoted sides

Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:30 IST

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Groß was immense for last season's promoted side Brighton

Promoted teams offer a tricky proposition whenever it comes to the FPL. A season-long battle to avoid relegation more often than not awaits these clubs. This means that the points-yielding capacity of the players in such teams remains low with the usual lack of clean sheets and goals. However, this also prompts these players to be of significantly lower value which can certain bang-for-bucks options.

With all three promoted clubs from the last season managing to avoid the drop, it is evident that these teams can at certain times of the season give great budget options- Huddersfield in the start of last season were resolute in defence. Also, players such as Pascal Groß prove that players from the promoted sides can deliver big.

This time around, the clubs that have clinched promotion are Wolverhampton Wanderers (League winners), Cardiff City (2nd place) and Fulham (playoff winners).

The three have different styles of play and distinct prospects for points accumulation. Here is our picks for the best amongst them.#

#8 Diogo Jota - Wolves (£6.5) Mf

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Villarreal - Pre-Season Friendly
Jota is one of the most exciting young players to look forward to this season

Wolves were potent in attack last season scoring the highest total (82) for any club in the championship. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder ended up as top scorer for the club notching 17 and providing another 5. With the increased difficulty of the EPL, these numbers will surely go down, but with a developing player with a keen eye for goal, Jota will be expected to score and assist in an attack-minded side.

Listed as a midfielder, Jota likes to push forward to play as the second striker at times which explains his goal scoring statistics. Priced at £6.5, a tad more than the usual for promoted players, the Portuguese player carries huge expectations going into the new season.

1 / 8 NEXT
Pratyush Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
