Fantasy Premier League: Early XI FPL picks for Gameweek 8 

After this week's (Gameweek 7) games were postponed to mark respect towards the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, I'll be picking my early playing XI for next week's FPL. As of now, Gameweek 8 is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

However, do note that Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace has been postponed due to rail strikes. With that in mind, here are our FPL picks for Gameweek 8.

Early FPL XI - GW8

GK: Dean Henderson [FUL(H)]

Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson will be my first-choice keeper over Alisson as the Englishman is up against Fulham at home. He is also the third highest points getter amongst goalkeepers till now.

Dean Henderson Vs West Ham

DEF: William Saliba [BRE(A)]

Saliba has come a long way since joining Arsenal in 2019. First going out on loan at Nice and Marseille in his first two seasons, he is now a rock at the back for the Gunners along with his Brazilian counterpart Gabriel. He will be the favorite for a clean sheet against Brentford, even though they scored 5 past Leicester City last week.

DEF: Diogo Dalot & Lisandro Martinez [LEE(H)]

The two have been a revelation for the Red Devils, giving strong performances in Manchester United's four-game winning streak in the Premier League. Despite having just three clean sheets to show for their performances, they may have a cracking game against Leeds at Old Trafford.

DEF: Emerson Royal [LEI(H)]

With constant shuffling on the left hand side of the fullback spots with Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon, Emerson Royal might be locked in as the starting right-back for Antonio Conte's side after impressive performances. With a vulnerable Leicester, who haven't mustered a win yet, another clean sheet for Spurs could be in the offing.

MID: Martin Ødegaard [BRE(A)]

Arsenal's captain has blossomed under Mikel Arteta this season after receiving the armband this season with three goal contributions already. FPL managers will be hoping for more as his goal creation chance has risen since the arrival of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

The Belgian Wizard will likely want to recreate the magic that he showed last year in the same fixture at Molineux, where he scored an astonishing four goals against Wolves, who had a great defensive record last season. With Haaland as his striking partner, FPL managers will expect an absolute goalfest this week.

Marcus Rashford is back to his best once again after a man-of-the-match performance against Arsenal, where he scored twice and assisted for Anthony's debut goal. With Erik Ten Hag starting him as a striker, he might be a cheat code this season as he is a midfielder in the FPL this season and may want to repay the faith put in him by his FPL managers with another stellar performance against Leeds United.

FWD: Harry Kane [LEI(H)]

With five goal contributions, Kane would like to increase his goal tally against Leicester, against whom he scored in the last meeting between the sides. With Tottenham scoring in each of the six gameweeks this season, the Englishman would like his goalscoring form to remain intact against bottom-placed Leicester City.

FWD: Gabriel Jesus [BRE(A)]

Gabriel Jesus has been a superstar for Arsenal ever since he arrived from Manchester City for £45 million this summer. With six G+A, Jesus would want to remind the Brazilian selectors of his quality after being snubbed from the pre-World Cup friendlies against Tunisia and Ghana.

FWD: Brennan Johnson [FUL(H)]

The 21-year-old Welshman is a dark horse in Nottingham Forest, having the potential to score against top teams. He has scored two goals in six appearances this season and will be looking to score more with Fulham coming up.

Subs: Alisson [CHE(A)], Cucurella [LIV(H)], Aaronson [MUN(A)], Maddison [TOT(A)]

