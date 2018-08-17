Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League: 3 tips for managers ahead of Gameweek 2

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17 Aug 2018, 15:42 IST

Enter captio
Liverpool forwards are one of the hottest properties in FPL

An enthralling round of fixtures in the second matchday of the Premier League awaits the football fraternity. It is sure to be exhilarating, burdensome and breathtaking, especially with fixtures such as the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal right around the corner.

Who will establish themselves in the top four early on? Who will be the pacesetters? Which manager will be the first to face the sack? Will Jose Mourinho overcome his third season syndrome? As we head into Gameweek 2, all these questions will be directed towards an answer to be unearthed in the coming weeks or months.

The weekend kick-starts when Cardiff host Newcastle. The Saturday goal rush will then see Southampton welcoming Everton, the spirited Wolves taking on Leicester City, Spurs hosting Fulham and West Ham battling it out against the Cherries.

On Sunday, it's Burnley vs. Watford, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield and Brighton vs. Manchester United, before Liverpool lock horns with Crystal Palace.

Having seen the fixtures, let us now learn how to gain maximum points in the highly competitive Fantasy Premier League, with the right game plan and strategies. Here are three tips for the forthcoming round of matches:

#3 Teams to target

Enter captio
Say NO to Arsenal players

One must always take out the microscope and sign players of teams who have relatively easier fixtures. They can also be purchased if their team is getting into the week in a rich vein of form.

Crystal Palace, who looked more than just convincing in the opening weekend at Craven Cottage, play Liverpool this weekend. Although it is a tough fixture, the Eagles possess a fine record against the Reds.

Their next fixtures are against Watford, Southampton, Huddersfield, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Wolves. You'd expect them to collect at least 10-12 points from those games. Hence, FPL managers, go for Zaha, van Aanholt or Andros Townsend.

The Blues too, enter a rather easy run of fixtures after the Arsenal game, as they play against Newcastle, Bournemouth, Cardiff and West Ham.

Lastly, one can offload or overlook Arsenal players, only because the team looked short of ideas against the Champions and will still need time to adjust to the new manager's system.


Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
