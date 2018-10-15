×
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Key Players and Insights ahead of Gameweek 9

Mridul Shandilya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
85   //    15 Oct 2018, 07:43 IST

Chelsea FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

We're now into the 2nd international break of the season, with 8 Gameweeks done and dusted. We have a good enough sample set of matches in Premier League 18/19 to gain key insights about the way players have performed and the kind of form they are in.

Depending on their form and return on investment, I am going to suggest some key players to sign up for your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams. I will also suggest the potential areas and players to avoid from each team.

#1 Arsenal

Lacazette and Aubameyang - A flourishing partnership
Lacazette and Aubameyang - A flourishing partnership

Best Pick: Alexandre Lacazette (£9.6m) has now firmly established himself as the centre forward for Arsenal. With 4 goals and 4 assists so far, and Arsenal playing only one of the 'big six' teams in the next 5 game weeks, he is a good forward option.

Good to have: The presence of multiple budget forward options along with Aubameyang's (£10.7m) middling form has swayed many a FPL managers away from him in early season. He seems to be getting back in his groove and could potentially deliver bumper hauls against weaker opposition.

Potential Trap: Arsenal's defence is extremely inconsistent. Arsenal defenders might give you the odd clean sheet point, along with some attacking returns as well, but it will be hard to predict the games where these returns will come. Stay away from their defenders like Bellerin and Monreal.

#2 Bournemouth

Best Pick: Ryan Fraser's (£6.0m) form makes him the ultimate budget midfield pick for your team. His creative play and assist potential will ensure value for money.

Good to Have: Callum Wilson (£6.4m) and Josh King (£6.4m) are both good value picks as budget forwards, but they may prove inconsistent against stronger opposition.

Potential Trap: Bournemouth is not known to keep clean sheets, so any interest in their backline, having the likes of Stephen Cook and Nathan Ake, despite their set-piece threat, is ill-advised.

