Fantasy Premier League: Potential Substitutes for Gabriel Jesus

With the Premier League soon resuming, many Fantasy Premier League managers will be excited. Seven games will be played on opening day as Brentford host Spurs in an early kick-off. With this in mind, FPL managers need to make sure that they deck their team with the best players available.

One of the most-picked players in the Fantasy Premier League is Gabriel Jesus, who has been an integral part of Arsenal's squad so far this season.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Here are five of alternative picks that could be an option for your



In need of a Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) replacement? Here are five of alternative picks that could be an option for your #FPL side, following the Brazilian's injury

The Arsenal forward became the most-picked player in the FPL as he was selected by 72.5 percent of Fantasy Premier League managers.

However, Gabriel Jesus, whose Fantasy Premier League price tag is currently £8, is expected to be out for a number of months after sustaining a knee injury while away on international duty with Brazil at the World Cup.

Hence, if you have Gabriel Jesus in your FPL team, you should be ready to discard him as he will be unavailable for some upcoming EPL matches. That said, here are some potential replacements for the Brazilian.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



The sixth top-scoring forward (61 points) has blanked in only four of his 12 starts.



56 shots and 48 shots in the box both rank among the top two players in



Along with Chelsea, Fulham are one of only two sides who have a Double Gameweek 19. Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) The sixth top-scoring forward (61 points) has blanked in only four of his 12 starts. 56 shots and 48 shots in the box both rank among the top two players in #FPL.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is definitely an apt replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus, as he costs less than £6.8 and is currently flying high. The Serbian international is the fourth-best scorer (12) in the EPL this season and has been able to garner a total of 61 points in the FPL so far.

Che Adams

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



The Saints' run of



Che Adams (£6.4m) The Saints' run of #FPL fixtures looks encouraging; according to the FDR five of their next matches score only two. Adams' 29 shots, 24 shots in the box, 10 big chances and 12 shots on target are all more than any team-mate this season.

According to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings tool, Southampton's run of FPL looks encouraging. Although the Scottish international has not really been selected by a lot of FPL managers, he has been able to rack up a total of 52 points.

FPL managers who had him in their squad in Gameweek 16 benefitted from his eight points, scoring the only goal in the Saints' defeat to Liverpool.

Harry Kane as Gabriel Jesus' top replacement in Fantasy Premier League

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



The second top-scoring player in



Harry Kane (£11.6m) The second top-scoring player in #FPL with 102 points, combining 12 goals with three assists and 21 bonus points. Bringing in an enabler such as Almiron (£5.8m) or Rodrigo (£6.3m) in midfield could free up funds to partner Kane with Erling Haaland (£12.2m).

The Tottenham forward has been flying high since the start of the Premier League season. As the second-top scoring player in the Fantasy Premier League and Premier League with 102 points and 12 goals, respectively, FPL managers should not hesitate to include him in their squad.

Apart from that, the British international has also amassed a total of 21 bonus points. Whilst he is more expensive than the Arsenal forward, his contributions in each game proved why every EPL manager must have him in their team.

Facilitators such as Pascal Groß (£5.6) and Rodrigo Moreno (£6.3) in the midfield could help free up funds to put Harry Kane upfront with Erling Haaland.

