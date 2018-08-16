Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fantasy Premier League: The best time to use your chips 

Aayush Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
306   //    16 Aug 2018, 09:57 IST

Manchester City v Watford - Premier League
Fantasy Premier League

Last weekend saw the return of the world's richest football league, the English Premier League. With that, the popular Fantasy Premier League also came back to everyone's computer screen. As FPL managers scramble their minds on whom to transfer in and out every week, there is one key aspect to keep in mind - the chips.

Fantasy Premier League gives its players four chips which can be used once a season. Using them rightly or wrongly can make a huge difference in your final position for the competition.

Hence, understanding them and using them at the right time is the most important task in the game. Below, we take a look at the ideal time to use each chip.

#4 Free Hit

This chip allows players to completely change their team for one week. Like the wildcard chip, when you use the 'free hit' no points are deducted.

However, the difference with the free hit chip is that the changes you make will only stay for one game week and your original team will return afterward.

The ideal time to play this chip is in either game week 31 or 33. Those two sets of fixtures clash with the FA Cup Quarter-Final and Semi-final and hence are likely to see a lot of teams missing players.

Using the free hit will allow you to put players in your team whose sides have fixtures that week. Without using it, managing those two game weeks can be a major headache.

#3 Bench Boost

The bench boost chip enables FPL managers to get points for their entire squad in a single week rather than just the chosen starting XI. The ideal time to play this chip is during a double game week.

Doing this will enable one's team to gain points from more matches Traditionally double game weeks have been held in game week 34 or game week 37, however, the exact schedule is only announced later into the season.

So which week to chose to play the chip in? You will only know the answer once the rescheduling is done.

Chose the week in which the maximum number of your players has two games and also look at when are the fixtures easier.



Aayush Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket and Football lover.
