Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five Arsenal players you should pick this season

08 Aug 2017

These five Arsenal players will find plenty of takers in the Fantasy Premier League

Arsenal F.C. will be looking to get off to a positive start in this season's English Premier League. After crashing out of the top four in the previous season, Arsene Wenger's side will be subject to the dual pressure of having to compete in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners have added Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac to their ranks and will look to start the season all guns blazing. Arsenal players have been fairly popular in the Fantasy Premier League and these five will most probably rule the roost yet again this season.

#5 Hector Bellerin - £6.0

Will Bellerin run amok this season?

Hector Bellerin has fondly been nicknamed 'Arsenal's very own Flash' by devout fans, and fairly so. The Spanish right-back left several defences in his wake as he stormed past them with blistering pace in previous seasons.

The 22-year-old is nimble on the ball and can put in decent crosses. Despite a slight slump in form last season, the defender still managed to amass a surprising 119 points in FPL.

Having recruited Kolasinac, Arsenal's defence is a shade more formidable, which could prompt Bellerin to pick up points for clean sheets as well. At £6.0, he's a touch on the expensive side. However, if Arsenal manage to find their rhythm early this season, there may be no stopping the Spaniard.