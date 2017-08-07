Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 bargain defenders this season

These defenders could help you spend more on the attacking options

by Harsh Biyani Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 08:52 IST

Most of us end up spending heavily on our strikers and midfielders and we are left with very less funds when it comes to the defending department.

We should not forget that defenders can end up scoring a lot of points for us. Defenders get the most points when they score a goal.

Hence, picking good defenders is also a must.

Markus Suttner - £4.5m

Brighton's new defender could be an interesting prospect to consider

Brighton's new defender, Markus Suttner, scored 4 goals and had 5 assist last season. Although he could not prevent his team, Ingolstadt, from being relegated, it is still important to note that the player scored a couple of goals and had assists (which is important when it comes to FPL).

Priced at just £4.5m, the player is a bargain if he is able to replicate his last season's performance this season as well.

It could be a tough season for the newly promoted Brighton, but Suttner could be a crucial player in the Seagulls squad.