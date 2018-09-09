Fantasy Premier League: 5 Best Cheap Goalkeepers To Sign

shikhar bhargava FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 798 // 09 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST

The Premier League season has started, meaning fantasy footballers are looking to craft a Fantasy Premier League winning team. The man between the sticks is so often the final name on the team sheet, but neglect this position at your peril.

For every two goals, a keeper concedes fantasy teams are deducted a point, while every clean sheet is rewarded with four points. Keepers are also awarded a point for every three saves made

The Premier League has taken a back seat this weekend with the international break and the start of the inaugural UEFA Nations League. However, Fantasy Premier League managers can’t afford to take their eye off the ball if they want to stay in touch with their mini-league rivals.

Injuries and form while on international duty will play a huge factor over the next few weeks of the season, so it’s up to bosses to know how their players are getting on. Meanwhile, the break before GW5 is a great chance to assess your season so far and make any necessary change.

Here are five low-cost stoppers you should consider signing ahead of Gameweek 5.

#1 Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) - £5.0m

Southampton v Leicester City - Premier League

The sight of Kasper Schmeichel making a string of impressive saves during Denmark’s last 16 World Cup tie against Croatia is a familiar one for fans of Leicester City.

Since joining in 2011 Schmeichel has been a safe pair of hands for his club, playing an integral part in the club’s unlikely 2015/16 Premier League triumph. The Dane will be looking to rack up the clean sheets with fixtures against Bournemouth and Huddersfield in his next two games. With over 100 points in his past three seasons, Schmeichel represents a safe bet for fantasy footballers.

The one thing which makes him a good option is that Leicester has had a good defensive structure and look to defend more often than not.

