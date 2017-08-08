Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five goalkeepers you should pick this year

These five goalkeepers can save your Fantasy Premier League season.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 14:55 IST

Which shot-stopper will have the best season?

Goalkeepers are often underestimated, neglected and valued at a much lower price than players in other positions, be it on the field or in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

With most teams in the English Premier League choosing to bolster their squads, the goalkeepers around the league will have bigger fish to fry this season and will have to deal with fresh challenges.

Several teams have witnessed a defensive overhaul this summer, which will definitely influence the performance of their shot-stoppers.

Also read: Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 forwards you should pick this year

In the Fantasy Premier League, goalkeepers can offer plenty of points in terms of saves and clean sheets.

Here are five goalkeepers that you should put your money on in this season's FPL.

#5 Huge Lloris - £5.5

Lloris was in exceptional form last season

Tottenham Hotspur's captain Hugo Lloris pretty much stole the show last season with some breathtaking goalkeeping. The 30-year-old was safe as houses between the sticks and helped the North London club attain a 2nd placed finish in the English Premier League.

Last season, Lloris managed to keep a personal record of 15 clean sheets as he helped his team break into the upper echelons of the league. In the Fantasy Premier League, the Frenchman amassed a total of 143 points.

With Tottenham looking to continue from where they left off, Lloris wouldn't be a bad choice to be your keeper.