Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 forwards you should pick this year

These 5 strikers could propel your team to the top.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Top 5 / Top 10 07 Aug 2017, 14:59 IST

Which strikers will find the most nets?

The English Premier League gets underway in under a week and fans all across the world will be gearing up to compete in the popular Fantasy Premier League.

As the virtual league reflects what happens in the real one, it will be prudent for players to pick their squad based on who might actually perform this season in England.

If past seasons are anything to go by, despite their excessive prices, strikers do contribute a large faction of your fantasy scores and here are 5 forwards who are expected to exercise the most influence for their respective teams and your fantasy teams.

#5 Jamie Vardy - £8.5

Vardy will hope to rediscover his form

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City's title winning hero, was plagued by a dip of form last season, juxtaposed to the carnage he metted out in the 2015-16 season.

Despite the lack of form, Vardy managed to score 13 goals and assist 8 for the Foxes, garnering a total of 161 points in last season's FPL. The Englishman will hope to rediscover his form this season and become a formidable force yet again.

At just £8.5m, the striker's price tag pales in comparison to the other top strikers, which means he will not just guarantee you points, but will also let you allocate funds on other players. The 30-year old is bound to be determined to improve his performance this season and will be a smart pick for your fantasy team.