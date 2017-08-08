Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 midfielders you should pick this season

These 5 midfielders can take your team to the next level.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 13:08 IST

Which midfielders will you pick?

Midfield is perhaps the most important position in the game of football. While strikers score goals and defences defend them, midfield is what gives meaning to both the departments.

Some of the finest players in world football play midfield and carry the responsibility of linking the back and front ends. The English Premier League is home to some spectacular talent in midfield who hold immense influence and control over the game.

Unsurprisingly, midfield is also a crucial outlet of points in the Fantasy Premier League, with bucketloads of them being obtained via assists and goals.

Here are five midfielders that are expected to shine this season and should be given a spot on your fantasy squad

#5 Dele Alli - £9.5

Dele Alli will hope to continue from where he left off last season

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli seems to have found a purple patch of form and has decided to reside within it. And the numbers say it all - over the last two seasons, the 21-year old has scored a total of 28 goals in the English Premier League.

Alli, who moved to Tottenham in 2015 has taken no time in becoming one of the biggest sensations in world football, attracting the attention of some of the biggest clubs across Europe.

Naturally, the Englishman was a fixed entity in most fantasy sides last season and he didn't disappoint. Alli gathered an astonishing 225 points in the Fantasy Premier League - second only to Alexis Sanchez's tally of 264.

If you didn't include Alli in your side last season, you really should this year.