Fantasy Premier League: Top 3 Budget Strikers/ Forward To Boost FPL Points

Dheeraj Raja FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 650 // 09 Sep 2018, 13:05 IST

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Four Gameweeks have passed and by now, many FPL managers understood that a budget forward is a must in their squad. Whether it is Alexander Mitrovic or Wilfried Zaha, they all have proved their worth in 4 gameweeks. As fixture difficulty is increasing, it is important for managers to look for options other than Mitrovic and Zaha.

Let's discuss which are the best budget strikers available in the FPL market:

#3 Raul Jimenez (£5.5) - Wolves

Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez, the Mexican Striker had a decent start in this EPL season. He started the season with an amazing header against Everton. But since then, he couldn't convert his chances into the goal. As the upcoming fixtures for Wolves are looking quite decent, FPL managers can expect few goals from him. He already has 11 shots from the box in this season. If you have £5.5 in the bag, he could be your best pick.

